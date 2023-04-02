Stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race Alfie Ordinary and Joe Black were the official marathon starters

More than 12,000 runners are gearing up to take part in the Brighton marathon today.

The 26 mile run will kick off from Preston Park, following a route along the seafront and finishing on Hove Lawns for the first time. Famous faces including stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race Alfie Ordinary and Joe Black will be the official marathon starters, with over 130 charities participating.

This will be the first event since London Marathon Events took over the race. Places participants already purchased before the change in ownership will still be honoured.

So, when does the Brighton marathon kick off, what is the route and will there be road closures? Here’s everything you need to know.

When does the Brighton marathon start?

The Brighton Marathon is already underway. The race kicked off in Preston Park on Sunday 2 April at 9.45am, with the Brighton Marathon 10k setting off from Hove Lawns at the earlier time of 9am. The race officially finishes at 6pm.

The Brighton marathon kicks off at Preston Park on Sunday April 2 (Photo: Dave Etheridge-Barnes/Getty Images)

What is the Brighton marathon route?

The route for both the Brighton marathon and the Brighton 10K has changed slightly this year. The race will kick off at Preston Park, with the route taking runners into Withdean before they head back down London Road towards the city. It will go past the Pavilion, then head up into Kempton and follow the coast to Ovingdean before turning back to follow the coast along the promenade into Hove finishing up at Hove Lawns.

Can you track runners at the Brighton marathon?

If you know someone who is taking place in the race this year you can track their progress using the Brighton Marathon Weekend app. Organised by LME, it includes the Brighton Marathon, the BM10K and the free Mini Mile youth event.

The app includes access to:

Course maps

Participant instructions

Spectator guide

Live tracking of participants

Results (post-event)

The Brighton Marathon Weekend app is available to download free of charge for Android users from Google Play and the Apple Store for iPhone users.

Are there any road closures?

12,000 runners will be descending onto Brighton and Hove for the marathon, with traffic and travel disruption across the city highly likely. Brighton marathon is also one of the largest races in the UK, drawing thousands of spectators.

Brighton Marathon Weekend have put together a list of the road closures, they have divided them into 11 zones, which are based on how long the road will be closed for. There will also be limited bus services on the affected routes, you can find out more information on the Brighton and Hove buses website.

Here are the road closures for Brighton Marathon:

Roads closed from 6.30am to 12pm

A23 (London Road / Preston Road) from The Deneway - New England Road (Preston Circus)

Preston Drove from London Road A23 - Surrenden Road

Preston Park Avenue from Preston Drove - Stanford Avenue

A23 London Road from Carden Avenue - Preston Drove

Roads closed from 6:30am to 1pm

A23 (London Road / Preston Road / York Place / Gloucester Place / Old Steine) from New England Road (Preston Circus) to Old Steine

Ditchling Road from St Peters Place – Union Road

North Road from A23 Gloucester Place to Gardner Street

Jubilee Street from North Road – New Road

Church Street from Jubilee Street – New Road

Richmond Place from Gloucester Place – St Peters Place

St Peter’s Place from Richmond Place – A23 York Place

Union Road from Ditchling Road – A270 Lewes Road

A270 Lewes Road from Gyratory/Melbourne Street Richmond Place

Franklin Road

Wellington Road from Franklin Road – Elm Grove

Elm Grove Wellington Road – A270 Lewes Road

Grand Parade from Richmond Place – A23 Old Steine

Roads closed from 6:30am to 3pm:

A259 Marine Parade from Roedean Road – Nevill Road

Greenways from A259 – Ainsworth Avenue

Road closures from 6:30am to 3:30pm:

The A259 Marine Parade between Lower Rock Gardens -and Roedean Road

Road closures from 8:30am to 1:30pm:

St James’s Street Old Steine to Lower Rock Gardens

Roads closed from 6:30am to 4pm:

A259 Marine Parade Lower Rock Gardens – Grand Avenue

Madeira Drive from Aquarium Roundabout – Dukes Mound

Road closures from 6:30am to 4:30pm:

A259 Grand Junction Road /Kings Road / Kingsway from Lower Rock Gardens – GrandAvenue

Roads closed from 6:30am to 6pm:

A259 Kings Road / Kingsway Grand Avenue – Montpelier Road

Holland Road from Alice Street – Kingsway

Brunswick Terrace from Holland Road – Lansdowne Place

Grand Avenue The Drive / Church Road – A259 Kingsway

Road closures from 8:30am to 4pm:

Brunswick Square Brunswick Place – Kingsway

Road closures from 9am to 6pm:

Church Road from Grand Avenue – Sackville Road/Hove Street

New Church Road Sackville Road/ Hove Street – Boundary Road

Boundary Road from Franklin Road – Seaford Road

Seaford Road from Boundary Road – St Leonards Road

St Leonards Road Seaford Road – New Church Road

Saxon Road New Church Road – Marine Avenue

Wish Road New Church Road – Marine Avenue

Marine Avenue Saxon Road – Wish Road

Road closures from 6:30am to 6:30pm: