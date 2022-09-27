British Open snooker 2022: tournament schedule, start date, TV channel, order of play - is Judd Trump in draw?
Snooker legend Ronnie O’Sullivan is out of the British Snooker Open 2022 after first round match
The seven-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan is out of the British Snooker Open after a first round catastrophe saw him lose 4-1 to the world number 63 Alexander Ursenbacher.
The reigning world champion fell 2-0 behind his younger opponent and despite being able to pull back with one frame, O’Sullivan missed several simple pots which the Swiss 26-year-old was able to capitalise on and has subsequently set up a meeting with England’s Joe O’Connor.
The 2005 World Champion Shaun Murphy also found himself out of the competition when he potted the final black along with the white in a final-frame decider fixture against Gary Wilson.
Most Popular
Former world champions Judd Trump and Mark Selby have both made it through to the second round along with last year’s British Open winner Mark Williams.
Here is all you need to know about the British Snooker Open 2022...
When is the British Snooker Open 2022?
Advertisement
The British Open began on Monday 26 September and will run through until Sunday 2 October 2022.
It is being played at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes and will see a similar set-up to that of 2021.
The British Open will be the best of seven frames up to and including the last 16, while the quarter-finals will be best of nine frames; the semi-finals best of 11 frames and the final will be best of 19 frames.
How to watch the British Snooker Open 2022?
ITV4 currently have the rights to show all of the action from the British Open.
Advertisement
Coverage will begin at 1pm (BST) every day and will run until 7pm from Monday to Sunday.
The action will also be able to live-streamed through the ITVHub and fans will need to sign up to a free account in order to enjoy access.
British snooker open draw
Round 2 - Tuesday 27 September:
(all times are BST)
Advertisement
10am:
- Zhang Jiankang v Jak Jones
- John Astley v Chang Bingui
- David B Gilbert v Lyu Haotian
- Grame Dott v Anthony McGill
1pm:
- Lu Ning v Zhou Yuelong
- Xiao Guodong v Peter Lines
- Jordan Brown v Ng On Yee
- Zhao Xintong v Stuart Bingham
3pm:
- Mark Selby v Mark Joyce
- Craig Steadman v Ben Mertens
- Dylan Emery v Cao Yupeng
- John Higgins v Yuan Sijun
Advertisement
7pm:
- Robbie Williams v Lukas Kleckers
- Anthony Hamilton v Jamie Clarke
- Kyren Wilson v Barry Hawkins
- Jack Lisowski v Mitchell Mann
8pm:
- Ben Woollaston v Mark Williams
- Jamie Jones v Elliot Slessor
- Alexander Ursenbacher v Joe O’Connor
- Steven Hallworth v Hammad Miah
Round 2 cont’d - Wednesday 28 September:
10am:
Advertisement
- David Grace v Xu Si
- Chen Zifan v Ross Muir
1pm:
- Tian Pengfei v Jimmy Robertson
- Noppon Saengkham v Fraser Patrick
- Gerard Greene v Ryan Day
- Zhao Jinbo v Ian Burns
TBC:
- Ding Junhui v Joe Perry
- Dean Young v Judd Trump
- Li Hang v Mark Allen
- Andy Lee v Yan Bingtao or Oliver Brown
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Matthew Stevens
- Gary Wilson v Zhang Anda
Last 16 - Thursday 29 September
Advertisement
- 1pm and 7pm
Quarter-finals - Friday 30 September
- 1pm and 7pm
Semi-finals - Saturday 1 October
- 1pm and 7pm
FINAL - Sunday 2 October
Advertisement
- 1pm and 7pm