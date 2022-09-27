Snooker legend Ronnie O’Sullivan is out of the British Snooker Open 2022 after first round match

The seven-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan is out of the British Snooker Open after a first round catastrophe saw him lose 4-1 to the world number 63 Alexander Ursenbacher.

The reigning world champion fell 2-0 behind his younger opponent and despite being able to pull back with one frame, O’Sullivan missed several simple pots which the Swiss 26-year-old was able to capitalise on and has subsequently set up a meeting with England’s Joe O’Connor.

The 2005 World Champion Shaun Murphy also found himself out of the competition when he potted the final black along with the white in a final-frame decider fixture against Gary Wilson.

Former world champions Judd Trump and Mark Selby have both made it through to the second round along with last year’s British Open winner Mark Williams.

Here is all you need to know about the British Snooker Open 2022...

When is the British Snooker Open 2022?

Advertisement

The British Open began on Monday 26 September and will run through until Sunday 2 October 2022.

Ronnie O’Sullivan is out of British Snooker Open after first round

It is being played at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes and will see a similar set-up to that of 2021.

The British Open will be the best of seven frames up to and including the last 16, while the quarter-finals will be best of nine frames; the semi-finals best of 11 frames and the final will be best of 19 frames.

How to watch the British Snooker Open 2022?

ITV4 currently have the rights to show all of the action from the British Open.

Advertisement

Coverage will begin at 1pm (BST) every day and will run until 7pm from Monday to Sunday.

The action will also be able to live-streamed through the ITVHub and fans will need to sign up to a free account in order to enjoy access.

British snooker open draw

Round 2 - Tuesday 27 September:

(all times are BST)

Advertisement

10am :

Zhang Jiankang v Jak Jones

John Astley v Chang Bingui

David B Gilbert v Lyu Haotian

Grame Dott v Anthony McGill

1pm :

Lu Ning v Zhou Yuelong

Xiao Guodong v Peter Lines

Jordan Brown v Ng On Yee

Zhao Xintong v Stuart Bingham

3pm :

Mark Selby v Mark Joyce

Craig Steadman v Ben Mertens

Dylan Emery v Cao Yupeng

John Higgins v Yuan Sijun

Advertisement

7pm :

Robbie Williams v Lukas Kleckers

Anthony Hamilton v Jamie Clarke

Kyren Wilson v Barry Hawkins

Jack Lisowski v Mitchell Mann

8pm :

Ben Woollaston v Mark Williams

Jamie Jones v Elliot Slessor

Alexander Ursenbacher v Joe O’Connor

Steven Hallworth v Hammad Miah

Round 2 cont’d - Wednesday 28 September:

10am:

Advertisement

David Grace v Xu Si

Chen Zifan v Ross Muir

1pm :

Tian Pengfei v Jimmy Robertson

Noppon Saengkham v Fraser Patrick

Gerard Greene v Ryan Day

Zhao Jinbo v Ian Burns

TBC :

Ding Junhui v Joe Perry

Dean Young v Judd Trump

Li Hang v Mark Allen

Andy Lee v Yan Bingtao or Oliver Brown

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Matthew Stevens

Gary Wilson v Zhang Anda

Last 16 - Thursday 29 September

Advertisement

1pm and 7pm

Quarter-finals - Friday 30 September

1pm and 7pm

Semi-finals - Saturday 1 October

1pm and 7pm

FINAL - Sunday 2 October

Advertisement