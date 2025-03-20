Cage Warriors 186: UK time, Live Stream, Tickets, Card and more

Poster for Cage Warriors 186 | Cage Warriors

Here is everything you need to know about Cage Warriors 186 this weekend

Cage Warriors 186 is set to return to London's Indigo at The O2 this Friday (March 21st 2025) ahead of UFC London 2025. This mixed martial arts (MMA) event promises a night of great action, featuring fighters from around the globe hoping to make a name for themselves in Britain’s premier MMA company. Here's everything you need to know about the event's UK time, live stream options, ticket availability, fight card, and more.

Event Details

Date: Friday, March 21, 2025​

Friday, March 21, 2025​ Venue: Indigo at The O2, London, United Kingdom​

Indigo at The O2, London, United Kingdom​ Start Time: The main card is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM GMT. ​

Cage Warriors 186 UK Start Time

There are two times that you need to be aware of if you’re hoping to watch all of the action on Friday night. The Prelims will be starting at 5:30 pm and the Main Card is estimated to start at around 8:30 pm GMT.

Prelims: 5:30 pm GMT

5:30 pm GMT Main Card Estimated Start Time: 8:30 pm GMT

Cage Warriors 186 Live Stream

Fight fans will be able to watch all of the action from Cage Warriors 186 and a plethora of on-demand content via the UFC Fight Pass subscription service. Fight Pass is available on a monthly rolling contract for $9.99 or at a reduced Annual Pass rate of $95.99,

With Fight Pass you get access to UFC Prelims, plus the entire UFC Fight Library, live martial arts events from around the globe and exclusive original series and shows, including:

Over 1,000 hours of live combat sports action from around the globe

Monthly subscription, cancel anytime

Cage Warriors Tickets

Tickets for the event are still available, with Eventim offering Floor Standing seats at around £43.86 plus fees.

Fight Card

Here is the full confirmed fight card for the event as of writing:

Main Card – 13:30 (PT) | 16:30 (ET) | 20:30 (GMT) | 21:30 (CET)

Featherweight Title: Javier Garcia (144.8lbs) vs Harry Hardwick (144.8lbs) (c)

Javier Garcia (144.8lbs) vs Harry Hardwick (144.8lbs) (c) Featherweight: Keweny Lopes (146lbs*) vs Nik Bagley (146lbs)

Middleweight: Eli Aronov (185.5lbs**) vs Will Currie (185.4lbs)

Light Heavyweight: Yannick Bahati (205.4lbs) vs Charles Joyner (205.2lbs)

Lightweight: Ermil Xhaferi (155.7lbs) vs Tariq Pell (155.2lbs)

Catchweight (140lbs): Yadwinder Singh (140lbs***) vs Ollie Sarwa (138.9lbs)

Prelims – 10:30 (PT) | 13:30 (ET) | 17:30 (GMT) | 18:30 (CET)

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Lightweight Title Fight: Samuel Silva (154.9lbs) vs George Hardwick (154.3lbs) (c)

Samuel Silva (154.9lbs) vs George Hardwick (154.3lbs) (c) Flyweight: Jonny Touma (125.5lbs) vs Jawany Scott (125.5lbs)

Lightweight: Daniel Crooks-May (151.3lbs) vs Cameron Stewart (154.8lbs****)

Strawweight: Mim Grubb (115.4lbs) vs Rhi-Rhi Hudson (113.4lbs)

Welterweight: Rafael Aronov (170.8lbs) v vs Danny Blundell (164.4lbs)

Bantamweight: Kadeem Perkins (135.2lbs) vs Tommy Brunning (135.6lbs)

Middleweight: Craig Rawlins (185.2lbs) vs Joe Middleton (183.8lbs)

Featherweight: Jan Mašek (144.7lbs) vs Harry Shaw (144.8lbs)

*Originally 148.6lbs

**Originally 188.6lbs

*** Originally 140.6lbs

**** Originally 156.1lbs