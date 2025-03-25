A former UFC heavyweight champion has been jailed for five years for attempted murder.

Cain Velasquez, who won the UFC heavyweight crown by beating Brock Lesnar at UFC 121 in 2010, was thrown behind bars yesterday (March 24) after a legal battle that has spanned three years.

Velasquez pleaded no contest to charges related to the shooting of Harry Goularte in 2022. Goularte himself has been accused of child sexual offences and is set to stand trial in June.

The ex-UFC star fired shots at Goularte on a public street, but missed his intended target and instead wounded Goularte’s passenger, in an attack that encouraged prosecutors push for a sentence of 30 years to life.

UFC champion Cain Velasquez has been jailed for five years. | Getty Images

Santa Clara County district attorney Jeff Rosen said: “This defendant decided to become judge, jury, and executioner; his actions endangered innocent bystanders, including young children and their parents who could have been injured or killed as he shot at his intended victim.

“We have excellent law enforcement in this county. Let them do their jobs.”

Velasquez’s defense team argued for time served with probation. In mitigation, the fighter took full responsibility for his actions, the court heard.

Now 42 years old, Velasquez has not fought since his knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in early 2019. In recent years, he has made occasional appearances in pro wrestling and was recently named to the coaching staff for Global Fight League (GFL).