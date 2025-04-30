Canelo vs Scull poster | Ring Magazine and DAZN

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Canelo Alvarez fight

Boxing fans are eagerly anticipating the undisputed super-middleweight title clash between Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Cuban IBF champion William Scull. Set to take place on Saturday, May 3rd 2025, at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this bout marks Canelo's first fight in the country and a pivotal moment in his illustrious career.​

Next Canelo Fight UK Time and How to Watch

For viewers in the UK, the undercard is expected to commence around 6:00 PM BST, with the main event ring walks anticipated at approximately 10:30 PM BST. The fight will be broadcast live on DAZN pay-per-view , available for purchase at £21.99 . Alternatively, fans can opt for the DAZN Knockout Weekend Bundle, which includes this event and the Times Square card featuring Ryan Garcia vs. Rolly Romero, for a combined price of £34.99.

Fight Significance

This bout holds significant weight as Canelo aims to reclaim the IBF title he vacated in 2024, thereby unifying it with his existing WBC, WBA, and WBO belts to become a two-time undisputed super-middleweight champion. A victory would also set the stage for a highly anticipated showdown with undefeated American Terence Crawford later this year.

Fighter Profiles

Canelo Alvarez

With a professional record of 62 wins (39 by KO), 2 losses, and 2 draws, the 34-year-old Mexican is renowned for his power and experience. Standing at 5'7.5", Canelo has been a dominant force in multiple weight classes.​

William Scull

The 32-year-old Cuban boasts an unblemished record of 23 wins (9 by KO). At 5'11.5", Scull holds a height advantage and secured the IBF title with a unanimous decision victory over Vladimir Shishkin in October 2024. ​

Canelo Fight Odds

Bookmakers heavily favour Canelo, offering odds of 1/30 for his victory. Scull is considered a significant underdog at 10/1, while a draw stands at 22/1.

Undercard Highlights

Bruno Surace vs. Jaime Munguia: A super-middleweight clash where Munguia seeks redemption after a previous upset loss to Surace.​

Martin Bakole vs. Efe Ajagba: A heavyweight bout with Bakole returning after a defeat to Joseph Parker.​

Badou Jack vs. Ryan Rozicki: A contest for the WBC cruiserweight title.​

A contest for the WBC cruiserweight title.​ Marco Verde vs. Michel Polina and Brayan Leon vs. Aaron Guerrero: Middleweight matchups featuring rising talents.

As the fight is held in Riyadh, tickets are primarily available through local vendors and official channels. UK fans are encouraged to watch the event via DAZN pay-per-view.​