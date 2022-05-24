Wigan Warriors take on Huddersfield Giants in the 2022 Challenge Cup this weekend.

The Rugby League Betfred Challenge Cup will conclude on Saturday 28 May when Huddersfield Giants face Wigan Warriors in the final of the competition.

The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with kick-off at 3pm BST.

The competition has a knockout competition format and has occurred annually since 1896.

The current holder of the cup is St Helens, achieving their 13th success in the competition last year, defeating Castleford at Wembley Stadium.

Who has won the most Challenge Cup tournaments?

Wigan Warriors are the most successful side in the competition’s history, winning the trophy a record 19 times. The Cherry and Whites have also been runners-up the greatest number of times, doing so on 13 occasions.

The Warriors have not won the prestigious trophy since 2013, last appearing in a final in 2017. Wigan will look to improve their tally to 20 triumphs this Saturday.

Leeds have won the title 14 times, making them the second most successful club in the tournament’s long history.

St Helens are only one behind the Rhinos (13) with last year’s success, falling at the final hurdle on 10 separate instances.

Huddersfield make their first appearance in the final for 13 years. The Giants have not won the cup since 1953. 10 final losses have occurred in the club’s 158-year history.

There have been 27 different winners of the competition since its inception.

The full list of Challenge Cup winners:

Wigan Warriors - 19 (1924, 1929, 1948, 1951, 1958, 1959, 1965, 1985, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 2002, 2011, 2013)

Leeds Rhinos - 14 (1910, 1923, 1932, 1936, 1941, 1942, 1957, 1968, 1977, 1978, 1999, 2014, 2015, 2020)

St Helens - 13 (1956, 1961, 1966, 1972, 1976, 1996, 1997, 2001, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2021)

Warrington Wolves - 9 (1905, 1907, 1950, 1954, 1974, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2019)

Widnes Vikings - 7 (1930, 1937, 1964, 1975, 1979, 1981, 1984)

Huddersfield Giants - 6 (1913, 1915, 1920, 1933, 1945, 1953)

Hull F.C. - 5 (1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017)

Halifax Panthers RLFC - 5 (1903, 1904, 1931, 1939, 1987)

Bradford Bulls - 5 (1944, 1947, 1949, 2000, 2003)

Wakefield Trinity - 5 (1909, 1946, 1960, 1962, 1963)

Castleford Tigers - 4 (1935, 1969, 1970, 1986)

Oldham R.L.F.C. - 3 (1898–99, 1924–25, 1926–27)

Featherstone Rovers - 3 (1967, 1973, 1983)

Swinton R.L.F.C. - 3 (1899–1900, 1925–26, 1927–28)

Batley Bulldogs - 3 (1897, 1898, 1901)

Hunslet - 2 (1907–1908, 1933–1934)

Dewsbury Rams - 2 (1912, 1943)

Leigh Centurions - 2 (1921, 1971)

Broughton Rangers - 2 (1902, 1911)

Salford Red Devils - 1 (1938)

Hull Kingston Rovers - 1 (1980)

Barrow Raiders - 1 (1954–55)

Workington Town - 1 (1951–52)

Catalans Dragons - 1 (2018)

Bradford – 1 (1906)

Sheffield Eagles - 1 (1998)

Rochdale Hornets RLFC - 1 (1922)

2022 final odds

Wigan are the favourites to lift the 2022 Challenge Cup.

The Warriors are big favourites over Huddersfield and are 4/11 to attain their 20th trophy.

The Giants come into Saturday’s final as the underdogs at 9/4.