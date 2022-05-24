Huddersfield Giants and Wigan Warriors will come face to face in the Rugby League Betfred Challenge Cup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday

Wigan Warriors fought back in a stunning semi-final fixture against rivals St Helens to make it the Betfred Challenge Cup final, the oldest trophy in rugby league.

Matt Peet’s first season as head coach at the Warriors will end with a final as his side prepare to face the Huddersfield Giants on Saturday.

Wigan looked to be dominating the game in the first half at Elland Road against the cup holders, leading 14-0 at the break.

However, the Saints managed to find a purple patch and ran in three converted tries to go in front.

Despite their valiant efforts, it was not to be for St Helens after winger Liam Marshall charged a stunning 90 metres to score a try - his second of the match - to ensure his side would be making the trip down to London this weekend.

Huddersfield appeared to have a much easier route to their final after convincingly beating Hull KR 25-4.

Tries from Josh Jones, Innes Senior, Jermaine McGillvary and Owen Trout as well as a stunning drop goal from Theo Fages secured the Giants’ passageway to the final in the capital this Saturday.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Rugby Challenge Cup final...

When is the Rugby Challenge Cup final?

Wigan Warriors and Huddersfield Giants will meet on Saturday 28 May 2022. The kick-off is scheduled for 3pm BST.

Huddersfield’s Jermaine McGillvary scores his side’s third try in Challenge Cup semi final

Where is the Rugby Challenge Cup final?

Normally, the final takes place at Wembley Stadium. However, scheduling conflicts between the stadium and the RFL have meant it has been moved.

The 2022 final will now take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the third biggest football stadium in England. Spurs’ stadium has a capacity of over 62,000.

How to watch Rugby Challenge Cup final

BBC have the rights for the Betfred Challenge Cup. The match will be shown live on BBC One as well as BBC’s digital platforms, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Who is set to win Betfred Challenge Cup final?

Wigan Warriors are the most successful side in rugby league history with 22 league titles and 19 Challenge Cup trophies to their name.

The Warriors are also celebrating their 150th anniversary this year.

They will come in as the favourites, despite having lost their two most recent league matches.

Latest odds:

Wigan to win: 1/3

Huddersfield to win: 21/10

How to buy tickets

Tickets to watch Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants are available to purchase from the Rugby League website. Adult tickets start at £25 while Under 16s tickets can be bought from £10.

Latest news

Huddersfield have been hit with a major injury blow ahead of the Challenge Cup final. Oliver Russell was forced to leave the field during the Giants win over Toulouse in the Super League with a hamstring issue.

Russell was almost assured of a place in the final after such strong performances in 2022 but it will not wait to be seen whether he is able to play.

Halfback Theo Fages will also face a race against time to regain fitness for the final.