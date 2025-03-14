Winning jockey Paul Townend poses with the trophy after the victory of Galopin Des Champs in the Cheltenham Gold Cup Steeplechase race last year | Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images

One of the most exciting contests in the horse-racing calendar takes place today - and it is named after the prize.

The Cheltenham Gold Cup can trace its roots back to 1819, when it was run as a three-mile flat - with no jumps - race on Cleeve Hill, which overlooks the current racecourse. The first winner, a Mr Bodenham, took home 100 guineas after his horse Spectre was victorious.

The Cheltenham Gold Cup was then first run as a steeplechase on March 12, 1924. And the trophy from that race is the one that is still in use today, having been brought back into use in 2019. It had been privately owned and was kept in a bank vault until being donated back to the race course. The previous Gold Cup was used from 1972 to 2018.

The original cup is mounted on a plinth with the names of every horse to have won the steeplechase. It weighs 644g of nine-carat gold and is plated in 18 carat gold, which has a deeper colour.

In 2018, when it returned to the course, the then managing director Ian Renton, who stepped down at the beginning of this year after 12 years in the job, said: “To bring the first ever Cheltenham Gold Cup back to its rightful home and to use it as the perpetual trophy moving forwards really demonstrates the rich history and heritage of the race.

“It's a beautiful, decorative trophy, dating back almost 100 years, and it will sit perfectly on the winner's podium.”

The Gold Cup is sponsored by jewellery firm Boodles. This afternoon Galopin Des Champs will look to him a third title, joining rarefied company. Golden Miller won five Gold Cups in the 1930s, Cottage Rake completed his hat-trick between 1948 and 1950, the mighty Arkle did the same between 1964 and 1966 and Best Mate won his three between 2002 and 2004.

The Cheltenham Gold Cup is this afternoon, part of another full programme of racing. Coverage on ITV starts at 12.45pm, but the Gold Cup is not until about 4pm.