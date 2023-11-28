So what do you want to talk about this week? Perhaps the unexpected return of the polarizing CM Punk delivering his first interview since Survivor Series?

CM Punk makes his first comments to the WWE Universe after his shock return at WWE Survivor Series 2023 (Credit: WWE)

In what will go down as one of the most memorable Monday Night Raw’s in recent history, CM Punk made his return to the show after a nine-year absence, following an unexpected return to the WWE following the conclusion of Survivor Series. Punk made it clear that he is still the Best in the World and that he’s back not to make friends, but to make money - take a read of our full transcript of the promo for what exactly he said.

Another return, though not as unexpected as CM Punk’s return, was “The Viper” Randy Orton, who helped Team Cody Rhodes during the Survivor Series Wargames match over the weekend. He seems to have already taken exception to the fact that The Judgement Day are taking over the show and when confronted by Rhea Ripley, informed her that he’s been hearing a lot about “mami,” but “Daddy” is back - and Randy Orton is the daddy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cody Rhodes had also assembled his WarGames Team for a significant triumph at Survivor Series. Rhodes had highlighted the unexpected return of CM Punk, emphasizing that nobody had anticipated it. He had a single message for Punk: a warm welcome back. Rhodes then formally announced his participation as the inaugural entrant in the 2024 Royal Rumble when the arena had plunged into darkness.

Shinsuke Nakamura appeared on the 'Tron, pledging to unleash chaos upon Rhodes. The lights had abruptly illuminated, revealing Nakamura positioned behind Rhodes. As Rhodes turned around, Nakamura spat red mist into his face - Cody Rhodes was the mystery person Nakamura had been talking about for the last number of weeks.

CM Punk’s first promo since returning to WWE - Full Transcript

“Looks like hell froze over. And when I mean hell froze over (...) this is me, standing in a WWE ring on Monday Night Raw with a live microphone in my hand. I don’t mean the fact that apparently a Blackhawks fan is universally loved inside the Predators' yard (crowd boos.) Ok, sorry - I had to. You guys know that right? I got to be me, right? And lately, I’ve been feeling a little bit more like myself since Saturday, which was a career highlight for me”

“I’m trying to come up with the words and the language to explain to all of you exactly how I feel. Ive come to two words I’m afraid to say them honestly, it’s not because they’re not true it’s because of how true they actually are. It’s a little bit corny and a little bit cheesy and not very CM Punk but I’ve changed. An American Dream once taught me as long as you speak from the heart, you cannot go wrong because it is the truth, and this is the truth. I’m home”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’ve come back to this familiar place and I didn’t know how I was going to react or how it would go, but it makes me feel like my old self because this is where I belong. This is home, and I’ve been gone for ten years. For over ten years you people never forgot me, maybe when I wanted to forget me. That is powerful,. You are powerful.”

“Countless countries, arenas all over the world, the people watching at home and watching in the arenas, never stopped chanting my name. The voiceless found their voice, and I could never be so proud of you and that is why I am back. I love you guys. I love you guys, I love you guys and I wish I never had to leave but once upon a time, a wise man told me for me to get everything I need out of this place, I’d have to leave and come back. I hate to say the wise man was right, but that is why I am back, to get everything I need from the place, I’m back for you, because you are home.”

“Saturday night was an amazing moment, Monday night is an amazing moment, I can't describe how I feel to you but it’s been nothing but love. Nothing but hugs. It feels like a family reunion. Everybody back there is happy to see me, it’s all smiles, a few people kissed me on the mouth, it’s welcome back, welcome home, we’ve missed you, how’s AJ? And ladies and gentlemen I’m here to tell you AJ is fabulous and sends her regards.”

“Everyone has welcomed me back with open arms. Well, almost everybody. Some people are afraid. They’re afraid of the truth, they’re afraid of what they don’t understand but I understand. Everything I ever wanted has always been here, the competition week in and week out to be the best in the world, but the Best in the World hasn’t been here for almost ten years. I understand being afraid.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“They’re afraid that I just set the bar to an unattainable level. They’re afraid the brass ring is in my back pocket and they can’t grab it. They’re afraid the most dangerous and controversial, feared man in this industry just walked through the front door and there is nothing that they can do about it.”

“Some people are afraid that tomorrow morning when they wake up they have to come to terms with their best efforts being the best in the world in this ring, on this microphone, even on commentary, isn’t just false but it’s a lie. Because the best of the world is back and the best in the world is standing in the middle of the ring, live and in living colour in Tennessee, and his name is - CM Punk.”

“I’m not here to make friends. I’m here to make money.”

WWE Raw results for November 27 2023

Randy Orton defeated Dominik Mysterio

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Chelsea Green and Piper Niven © defeated Tegan Nox and Natalya

Nia Jax defeated Zoey Stark

Bronson Reed and Ivar went to a double count out

Tag Team Turmoil #1 Contenders March: The Creed Brothers defeated Alpha Academy, Indus Sher, DIY, The New Day and Imperium

Where can I watch WWE Raw on TV in the United Kingdom?