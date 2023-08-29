Not for the first time, professional wrestling made a record-breaking return to the UK as All Elite Wrestling (AEW) hosted All In London at Wembley Stadium. But as much as it was the action in the ring that caught the attention of fans, it is what transpired backstage that has kept the conversation going long after the curtains were brought down.

The event continues to break attendance records, bringing in a total crowd of 81,065 on Sunday. This makes it the biggest paid attendance at a professional wrestling event ever, beating WWE WrestleMania 32's 80,709 in Arlington, Texas in 2016.

Some of the sport's biggest and brightest stars entertained the sell-out audience, including Chris Jericho, MJF, Adam Cole, Samoa Joe, Kenny Omega and many more. It featured jaw-dropping spots, laugh-out-loud moments, as well as brutal and gory violence.

One of the main figureheads of AEW - especially its new weekly Saturday show AEW Collision - is former WWE world champion and UFC fighter CM Punk. Ever since his triumphant return to the squared circle in September of last year, he has been marred with controversy, including a behind-the-scenes altercation with The Young Bucks in April that saw him take a leave of absence from the promotion, prompting rumours the star was on his way out.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 18: Actor Phil 'CM Punk' Brooks attends the red carpet Premiere of "Girl on the Third Floor" at the Chicago International Film Festival on October 18, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Queensbury Pictures / Dark Sky Films)

But ever since reprising his main event role at AEW, with the slate seemingly wiped clean, fans were hoping that was the end of any heat around CM Punk. Sadly amid the company's biggest show in its four years of running, All In London, the wrestler once again found himself embroiled in a backstage 'fight' with fellow AEW performer Jack Perry.

Here is everything you need to know about the CM Punk and Jack Perry incident at AEW All In London. Including all the latest details, reports and rumours.

What happened between CM Punk and Jack Perry at AEW All In London?

A backstage confrontation transpired while All Elite Wrestling hosted a record-breaking sell-out show at Wembley - Credit: AEW

First reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, it is understood that a backstage altercation took place between CM Punk and Jack Perry at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (August 28). Multiple reports have created a complex picture of the incident, with a number claiming it was instigated by Punk while many others blamed Perry.

It reportedly centred on a spot involving the use of real glass during Perry's match at AEW All In London, of which CM Punk advised the rising star to use fake glass to ensure his safety. Perry appeared to respond to these concerns in his Zero Hour pre-show as he and Hook proceeded to take bumps on a shattered car windshield of a limousine, before taking his opportunity to defiantly stare directly into the camera and say “real glass. Go cry me a river".

Fightful Select were told by one source that Punk questioned Perry as to whether they had a problem, which noted that Perry "with 100% certainty" did not throw the first punch. Punk is understood to have reportedly shoved Perry and put him into a choke. Samoa Joe, his opponent at All In London, acted as peacemaker and stopped others from getting involved. The former UFC star allegedly shouted 'I hate this place' repeatedly over the recurring issues at the pro-wrestling promotion.

Acknowledging the incident to the press after the show, AEW president and head of creative Tony Khan said: "I can't comment on it at this time beyond what I'm about to say. Yes, there was an incident backstage before we went live on tonight's show. We are investigating it. Until I learn more about what happened, I can't really address it at this time so I can't comment, but I did want to be honest with you and tell you that is the case."

Neither CM Punk nor Jack Perry went on to attend the AEW All In after party, with Punk leaving London on Monday. Haus of Wrestling revealed they were told to depart at different times to make the process easier.

What will happen to CM Punk and Jack Perry after the AEW All In incident?

The duo's punishment for their behind-the-scenes clash is yet to be confirmed at the time of writing. Rumours suggest that Tony Khan will clamp down his authority and suspend both gentlemen.