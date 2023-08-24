Fans heading to the All Elite Wrestling show at Wembley Stadium might be wondering what the merchandise situation will look like.

The huge AEW event promises to be a night attendees will never forget. But if you something more physical to remember your trip to Wembley by, then you will be pleased to know that merch will be available.

Here's all you need to know:

Where are the merchandise stands at Wembley Stadium?

If you are wanting to take home some AEW merch to remember your trip to All In At London then you will want to make sure you are aware of the location of merch stands.

It has been announced that official vendors will be located in various units along Olympic Way on both Saturday (26 August) and Sunday (27 August).

Merchandise will also be available on the external concourse on Sunday.

What time are the AEW merchandise stands open?

The merchandise stands on Olympic Way will have the following opening hours:

Saturday - 10am to 6pm

Sunday - 11am to 7pm

Wembley Stadium has confirmed the hours for the merchandise vendors on the external concourse:

Sunday - 1pm to 10.30pm

How much will the merchandise cost?