Wembley Stadium has confirmed door times for AEW: All In At London

The highly ancitipated All Elite Wrestling show at Wembley Stadium is only a few days away.

AEW: All In At London promises to be a spectacular event for fans. Thousands will be flocking to the capital this weekend and if you have tickets, you might be wondering what time to arrive and the rules at the venue.

Wembley Stadium have issued a guide for fans coming to the wrestling on Sunday (27 August). Here's all you need to know:

What time do the doors open at Wembley Stadium?

Doors open (including hospitality) open at 3.30pm. The show starts at 5.00pm and is expected to end around 10.00pm. Make sure you arrive at the stadium in good time to assist with security protocols.

What items are banned?

Wembley Stadium has confirmed the items that visitors are - and are not allowed to bring into the venue. The full list is as follows:

Banned items

Bags which don’t meet our Bag Policy (medical exemptions apply)

Large umbrellas

Aluminium and glass drink containers, plastic bottles over 500ml

Alcohol

Food and drink

Pushchairs

Selfie sticks

Weapons and tools

Flares, lasers, smoke devices and cannisters

Large-bodied cameras and camcorders

Drones

Unauthorised musical instruments and vuvuzelas

You can bring

Bags meeting our Bag Policy (medical exemptions apply)

Small umbrellas

Clear empty plastic bottles 500ml or less

Small flags and banners (regulations apply)

Crutches and walking aids

Wembley Stadium bag policy

On its website, the venue explains: "Wembley Stadium operates a restricted bag policy. Each person can only bring one small bag into the stadium, and it must not be bigger than A4 size: Height – 297mm (11.7 inches) - Width – 210mm (8.27 inches) - Depth – 210mm (8.27 inches)

"Please note, this means the overall bag size – bags that are half-full and folded over to reduce their size will not be accepted. Anyone carrying bags that do not meet the criteria above will not be allowed into the stadium.

"Anyone who purchases merchandise outside the stadium will need to display it in a clear, plastic bag on entry into the stadium."

Are there rail strikes on day of AEW at Wembley?

RMT has announced industrial action - which will impact train services - on Saturday, 26 August. For fans who are travelling to London for the AEW event if you are heading to the capital by rail, your journey might be disrupted on Saturday.

Whilst there is no industrial action on Sunday, Wembley Stadium advises attendees to regularly check the National Rail and TfL websites for status updates to avoid any delays to your journey.

Can you drink on Wembley Way?

Since 2022 Brent Council, and its partners, have enforced a no-street-drinking zone on Olympic Way and the surrounding area for ALL events at Wembley Stadium. This is part of the current Public Space Order Protection in place around the stadium on event days.

Fans drinking on Olympic Way and the surrounding streets for any event will be asked to hand over their alcohol and enforcement action may be considered.

What food and drink options are available?

Wembley Stadium offers an extensive range of food and drinks inside the stadium – more information is available here. Food and drink bought inside the stadium can be taken out into the bowl area for this event.

As part of a recent upgrade Wembley Stadium now also features two new M&S food stores inside the stadium. Situated on level 2 only, east and west, the two stores offer guests the traditional variety of options you can expect from a M&S food store. Find out more here.