Wrestlers Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Adam Cole set to make history as they headline AEW’s All In in London event at Wembley Stadium

It would be an understatement to say that 2023’s summer bank holiday weekend is going to be a busy one; Leeds and Reading festival both kick off on Friday, while Creamfields North 2023 opens its doors on Thursday for a weekend of (responsible) raving. While there are of course the usual sporting fixtures one would expect this time of year, one form of “sports” is set to make history at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Considered the number two wrestling company in North America and perhaps the world (sorry New Japan Pro Wrestling fans), All Elite Wrestling will make their long awaited debut in London and are on course to have the biggest box office for a wrestling event in the United Kingdom.

This comes hot off the heels of World Wrestling Entertainment’s “Money In The Bank” event at London’s The O2 in July, which not only proved to be a blockbuster box office success for the company, but has now prompted calls for Wrestlemania to be held in the capital - including members of parliament calling for it to occur.

There are a number of names even casual wrestling fans will be aware of, given the popularity of wrestling in the late ‘90s during an era termed the “Monday Night War,” when the WWE (then WWF - long story…) and WCW clashed on Monday nights, breaking television records until WCW were bought out by the WWE in 2001.

The likes of Sting, Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley (formerly Dean Ambrose in the WWE) and CM Punk are household names even someone who doesn’t like wrestling will be familiar with, but the beauty of AEW is that the company also has captured some of the best at one stage “unheralded” talents in the business - Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, Ricky Starks and my personal favourite, Eddie “Mad King” Kingston.

But it’s two wrestlers who will be headlining the event at Wembley Stadium (and also opening the show with a tag team bout) that we will be focusing on today - former Ring of Honor and WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole and current AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Or MJF for short, before he trolls us on Twitter.

Who is Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF)?

He's better than me and I apparently know it - current AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman, MJF (Credit: AEW)

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (known to his parents as Maxwell Tyler Friedman), widely known by his initials MJF, is an American professional wrestler who has gained prominence in the wrestling world for his outstanding abilities both in the ring and on the microphone. Born on March 15, 1996, MJF has made a name for himself as a charismatic and outspoken personality in the industry. He is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and holds the AEW World Championship and the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring.

MJF's wrestling journey began with training at the Create A Pro Wrestling Academy in Hicksville, New York. He made his professional wrestling debut in various independent promotions and eventually landed in Major League Wrestling (MLW), where he won championships such as the MLW World Middleweight Championship and the MLW World Tag Team Championship. His time in MLW showcased his in-ring skills and ability to engage with fans.

In All Elite Wrestling, MJF continued to impress with his unique character. He has been praised for his exceptional heel persona, which blurs the lines between scripted entertainment and real-life commentary. MJF's confidence, mic skills, and his willingness to provoke fans and fellow wrestlers through social media and interviews have contributed to his reputation as a compelling and divisive figure in the wrestling community.

Beyond his persona, MJF's wrestling skills are noteworthy. He has engaged in memorable feuds and matches with top talents like CM Punk, Chris Jericho, and others. His wrestling style, coupled with his ability to generate heat from the audience, has propelled him to championship success, including his current reign as the AEW World Champion.

Who is Adam Cole?

Adam Cole appears onstage during the All Elite Wrestling Invades New York Comic Con panel during Day 3 of New York Comic Con 2021 at Jacob Javits Center on October 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ReedPop)

Adam Cole, born as Austin Jenkins on July 5, 1989, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is a renowned professional wrestler known for his captivating charisma and exceptional in-ring abilities. From a young age, Cole exhibited a strong passion for wrestling, and his journey towards becoming one of the most recognizable names in the industry was marked by dedication and perseverance.

Cole's wrestling journey began when he trained at the Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) Academy under the tutelage of Jon Dahmer and DJ Hyde. He quickly gained attention for his natural athleticism and charismatic presence. His early years in CZW provided a solid foundation for his future endeavours in the wrestling world.

Cole's career really took off when he joined Ring of Honor (ROH), a promotion renowned for its emphasis on pure wrestling talent. Under the bright lights of ROH, he honed his craft, showcased his technical prowess, and engaged in memorable rivalries that solidified his reputation as a top-tier wrestler.

In 2021, Cole made a surprising debut in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) during the promotion's All Out pay-per-view event. This marked his reunion with former Bullet Club stablemates Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson), as well as the formation of their stable, The Elite.

Cole's heel (bad guy) turn established him as a prominent figure in AEW's roster. His decision to join AEW was fueled by his desire for more creative freedom, the opportunity to work alongside his real-life girlfriend Britt Baker, and the chance to fully engage with his Twitch streaming.

During his time in AEW, Cole engaged in various feuds and matches, including teaming up with The Young Bucks and competing in the Owen Hart Cup tournament. His journey also included a rivalry with Chris Jericho and his eventual return from a severe concussion. This return marked a new chapter in Cole's career as he transitioned to a face character for the first time in AEW. His battles in the ring, his resilience in the face of injury, and his continued evolution as a performer have solidified his legacy as one of wrestling's modern icons.

Has AEW All In in London sold out?

As of writing, there are still tickets to attending AEW’s history show at Wembley Stadium, but full disclosure - you’re now looking at the nosebleed sections. Still, wrestling events are every bit as much about the atmosphere as it is what is on show - so if you fancy being part of history, you can check out Ticketmaster to grab last minute tickets.

Where can I watch AEW All In in London?

DAZN will be broadcasting the PPV event in the United Kingdom for the fee of £16.99. For more information on how to sign up to DAZN you can visit their website.