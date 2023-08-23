Will you be able to watch all of the headliners at Leeds and Reading Festival

Reading and Leeds Festival boasts an incredible lineup of headliners for 2023.

Billie Eilish, Sam Fender, The Killers, The 1975, Imagine Dragons and Foals will all top the bill this weekend. The festivals will run concurrently between Friday, 25 August, and Sunday, 27 August.

The festival will see two headliners perform each night across the two main stages. But fans heading to the event - and those watching from home - might be wondering about if the set times for Reading Festival and Leeds Festival will clash.

Here's all you need to know:

How to make your own clashfinder?

The official apps for both Reading Festival and Leeds Festival lets you create your own schedule. It will help festivalgoers keep track of the expected times for acts throughout the weekend.

If you want to download the Reading or Leeds festival apps you can find them on the App Store or Google Play. You can create your own timetable in the schedule section of the apps.

Do the headliners clash at Reading and Leeds Fesitval?

The crowd at Leeds Festival as excitement builds for headline sets from Bring Me The Horizon and Arctic Monkeys. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The organisers of the festivals have confirmed the expected stage times for throughout the weekend - including the Main Stage East and Main Stage West.

Here's the timings for the headliners each night at Reading and Leeds Festival this year:

Friday, 25 August

According to the schedule, the headliners at both the north and south sites are not due to clash, but there is only a few minutes between the end of one headliner and the next.

But you will need to factor in the time it takes to get between the stages.

Reading Festival

Main Stage West - Foals - 8.15pm - 9.45pm

Main Stage East- Sam Fender - 9.50pm - 11.20pm

Leeds Festival

Main Stage West - Imagine Dragons - 8pm - 9.20pm

Main Stage East - Billie Eilish - 9.30pm - 10.50pm

Saturday, 26 August

Fans should be able to see both of the headliners, in theory at least. The sets are not due to overlap, but the times are approximate and subject to change.

However you will need to factor in travel time between the stages.

Reading Festival

Main Stage West - The 1975 - 8.15pm - 9.45pm

Main Stage East - The Killers - 9.50pm - 11.20pm

Leeds Festival

Main Stage West - Foals - 7.40pm - 9.10pm

Main Stage East - Sam Fender - 9.20pm - 10.50pm

Sunday, 27 August

If you are hoping to catch the headliners on the final day, you should be able to catch parts of both headline sets - according to the set times at least.

But you will need to move between the two main stages - which will take time.

Reading Festival

Main Stage West - Imagine Dragons - 8.35pm - 9.55pm

Main Stage East - Billie Eilish - 10pm - 11.20pm

Main Stage West - The 1975 - 7.40pm - 9.10pm

Main Stage East - The Killers - 9.20pm - 10.50pm