Episodes of the new All Elite Wrestling programme will air every Saturday, starting from Chicago's United Centre

All Elite Wrestling's remarkable rise to prominence over the last four years has been well documented, as CEO Tony Khan and other officials continue to cash in with a number of big name signings, events and new programming to make it an air-apparent to American behemoth World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Now the promotion has confirmed a new weekly show called AEW Collision that will hit the small screen every Saturday night - and it may or may not showcase a familiar face that is known to many as 'The Best In The World'. It has been widely rumoured that it is a sign of the wrestling company's own version of a brand split, as officials hope to give more opportunities to its many stars such as Powerhouse Hobbs, Miro, Andrade El Idolo and countless others.

The announcement comes just shortly after AEW sold-out Wembley Stadium for All In in London - which is due to take place on 27 August - with over 60,000 tickets sold. While the WWE will also venture to the English capital with popular pay-per-view Money In The Bank, which will be held at The O2 Arena on 1 July, and comes after the monster hit that was Clash in the Castle in Cardiff last September.

Here is everything you need to know about AEW Collision. Including details about its debut episode, how to watch it and whether or not CM Punk will actually make a triumphant return to AEW.

When is the first episode of AEW Collision?

AEW Collision is a new weekly show that airs every Saturday - Credit: AEW

The debut episode is scheduled to air on Saturday, 17 June 2023 and will be held at the United Centre in Chicago. Much like Dynamite, which is a weekly episodic television show that airs each Wednesday, Collision will hit the airwaves every Saturday night.

How to watch AEW Collision - UK and US start time

For AEW fans in the US, the first episode of AEW Collision - as well as every show in the foreseeable future - will be broadcast live on TNT. While in the UK, despite the fact that ITV have television rights to air Dynamite, nothing has been confirmed as to whether or not the British broadcaster will also cover the new programme.

According to reports, AEW Collision is expected to be a part of the FITE TV subscription that many AEW fans around the world use to tune in to all the weekly action and monthly pay-per-views. To sign up and for further information, visit the FITE TV website where you can purchase a monthly pass for $7.99 per month, or an annual membership for $69.99 each year - there is also a seven day free trial available.

AEW Collision gets underway at 8pm ET, while for fans across the Atlantic Ocean in the United Kingdom, the show will commence at 1am in the Sunday morning.

Is CM Punk confirmed to return at AEW Collision?

Tony Khan took to AEW Dynamite on 31 May to confirm that former World Champion and UFC fighter CM Punk will make a triumphant return to the promotion for the debut episode of AEW Collision.

Punk's future at the promotion has been up in the air over the last few months, with reports emerging of the ex-WWE star having difficulties with some members of the locker room like The Young Bucks. AEW officials had remained tight-lipped about whether or not fans will see the 44-year-old in the ring again.

But as further details of new show Collision have been revealed, such as the venue of the first episode being the United Centre in CM Punk's hometown of Chicago, it has further fed the speculation that the wrestler would make an appearance - but now it's official.

