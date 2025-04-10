Dalton Smith's partnership with Matchroom Sports' Eddie Hearn can help him realise his dream of fighting at Hillsborough. (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)

Here is everything you need to know about the wealth of Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn.

Eddie Hearn has become a prominent figure in the world of boxing promotion, steering Matchroom Sport to global recognition. His business acumen and strategic partnerships have significantly contributed to his financial success. In this article, we’ll go into various aspects of Hearn's financial portfolio, including his net worth, salary, boxing sponsorships, and wealth and assets.

Eddie Hearn's Net Worth

Eddie Hearn's net worth has been a topic of interest among sports enthusiasts and financial analysts alike. As of 2025, estimates place his net worth at a minimum of £50 million. This substantial wealth is a testament to his successful career in sports promotion, particularly in boxing.

Hearn's financial standing is further highlighted by his family's position in the Sunday Times Rich List. The Hearn family, including Eddie and his father Barry Hearn, were valued at £900 million in 2024, underscoring the significant impact of their combined ventures in the sports industry.

Eddie Hearn's Salary

While specific details about Eddie Hearn's annual salary are not publicly disclosed, it is known that he benefits financially from his role as the Chairman of Matchroom Sport. In this capacity, he oversees various divisions, including Matchroom Boxing, and is instrumental in negotiating lucrative deals and partnerships. His leadership has led to significant financial growth for the company, which, in turn, reflects positively on his personal earnings.​

For instance, in 2018, Hearn secured a groundbreaking $1 billion deal with the streaming service DAZN to promote 16 fights annually in the United States. Such deals not only elevate the company's profile but also contribute to Hearn's overall income.

Eddie Hearn's Boxing Sponsorships

Eddie Hearn's success in boxing promotion is partly due to strategic sponsorships and partnerships. Under his leadership, Matchroom Boxing has collaborated with various broadcasters and platforms to expand its reach. Notably, the 2018 deal with DAZN marked a significant shift in boxing broadcasting, moving towards digital streaming and expanding the sport's accessibility. ​

Additionally, Hearn has been instrumental in promoting high-profile fighters such as Anthony Joshua, which has attracted sponsorships and endorsements from major brands. These partnerships not only enhance the fighters' profiles but also contribute to the financial success of Matchroom Boxing and, by extension, Hearn's personal wealth.

Eddie Hearn's Wealth and Assets

Beyond his earnings from boxing promotion, Eddie Hearn has accumulated wealth through various assets and business ventures. Matchroom Sport, the parent company overseeing multiple sports promotions, reported a profit of £43 million in 2023, reflecting the robust health of Hearn's business empire.

In addition to the company's profits, Hearn's personal assets include investments in real estate and other ventures. His strategic vision has led to the expansion of Matchroom Sport into various sports, including darts and snooker, further diversifying his income streams and solidifying his position in the sports promotion industry.​