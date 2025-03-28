Eithan James vs. Constantin Ursu - Undercard preview

The poster for Eithan James vs Constantin Ursu | DAZN and Top Tier Boxing

Here is our preview for Constantin Ursu vs Eithan James and the undercard

London's historic York Hall in Bethnal Green will host an electrifying night of boxing, headlined by the highly anticipated welterweight clash between Constantin Ursu and Eithan James for the vacant Commonwealth welterweight title. Taking place on On Sunday, March 30th 2025, the event is promoted by Top Tier Boxing and will be broadcast live on DAZN.

Ursu vs. James: The Main Event

The main event features two rising stars in the welterweight division. Constantin Ursu, originally from Chișinău, Moldova, boasts an unblemished professional record of 12-0 with 5 knockouts. The 25-year-old southpaw relocated to Plymouth, England, in 2019 and has since made significant strides in his boxing career. Notably, Ursu clinched the Southern Area welterweight title by stopping Matthew King in the third round on 1st April 2023. He further solidified his contender status with a second-round stoppage of Lewis Booth on 7th December 2024, earning a final eliminator victory for the British and Commonwealth welterweight titles.​

Facing him is Eithan "Jammy" James from Kettering, Northamptonshire. At 24 years old, James holds a professional record of 13-1. As an amateur, he secured a gold medal in the flyweight division at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games and amassed five national amateur titles. Turning professional in 2020, James captured the vacant WBO European welterweight title with a unanimous decision over James Moorcroft on 29th July 2023. Although he faced a setback against Owen Cooper on 16th March 2024, James rebounded with a unanimous decision win over Jermaine Osbourne-Edwards on 2nd November 2024. Now, he aims to add the Commonwealth welterweight title to his accolades.

Undercard Highlights: Rising Stars plus Seasoned Contenders

The undercard promises a series of quality bouts featuring a mix of undefeated prospects and experienced fighters:​

Caoimhin Agyarko vs. Harley Collison, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Kevin Reavell vs. Grant Dennis, 8 rounds, middleweight

Laura Pain vs. Nicholine Achieng, 8 x 2 rounds, super flyweight

Zachary Phee vs. Darwing Martinez, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Stevi Levy vs. Beccy Ferguson, 6 x 2 rounds, super bantamweight

Deniel Krotter vs. Jan Rotter, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Amansio Paraschiv vs. Elliot Eboigbe, 6 rounds, super welterweight

Ross Driscoll vs. Paris Stavropoulos, 6 rounds, lightweight

Danny Boardman vs. Adam Yahaya, 6 rounds, bantamweight

Event Details and Viewing Information

Date: Sunday, 30th March 2025​

Venue: York Hall, Bethnal Green, London, England​

Broadcast: Live on DAZN​