Team GB’s men and women are in the finals of the 4x100m in Munich

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Great Britain and Northern Ireland’s relay squads showed impressive form to make their respective finals in the 4x100ms.

The men’s and women’s teams will be competing for gold in the sprints at the European Championships in Munich, Germany.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after the men got gold in the 4x400m final on Saturday (20 August).

Here is all you need to know:

What time are the 4x100m relay finals?

The finals of both the men’s and women’s events will take place tonight (21 August).

It is the final day of the atheletics at the European Championships in Germany.

Team Great Britain and Northern Ireland have interest in both finals.

The events will take place at the following times in GMT:

8.12pm - men’s 4x100m relay final

8.22pm - women’s 4x100m relay final

How can you watch the finals?

BBC has coverage of the European Multi-sport Championships in 2022.

It will be split between BBC One, BBC Two and will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

The 4x100m relay finals will be shown on BBC Two tonight.

Coverage of the championships will be on the channel from 5pm to 9pm.

EUGENE, OREGON - JULY 23: Zharnel Hughes, Reece Prescod, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Jona Efoloko of Team Great Britain celebrate after winning bronze in the Men's 4x100m Relay Final on day nine of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 23, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics)

How did Team GB do in the 4x400m finals?

Great Britain’s men pulled out a composed display under pressure to take the 4x400m relay title ahead of Belgium and France.

Matthew Hudson-Smith, Charlie Dobson, Lewis Davey and Alex Haydock-Wilson led from the front to finish in a season’a best 2:59.35, holding off a late charge from Belgium down the home straight.

Hudson-Smith, who had won the individual 400m gold, said on BBC Sport: “This one feels a lot better and sweeter because we have got a team and our reserves. It is just amazing.

“We have got such a great support system, family and friends. Without them I would not be here.

“These guys next to me are the future, the 4×4 guys are back and are ready to take over.”

The women’s team of Victoria Ohuruogu, Ama Pipi, Jodie Williams and Nicole Yeargin battled to bronze in 3:21.74 as Femke Bol drove the Netherlands on to gold, her third of the Games, with Poland just taking silver on the line.

Earlier, Jessica Hunter won her heat of the women’s 100m hurdles in 13.27 to qualify for Sunday’s semi-final.

Swedish pole vault world record holder Mondo Duplantis set a new championship record of 6.06m as he won gold.

In the final track event of Saturday’s evening action at the Olympiastadion, Elizabeth Bird claimed bronze in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase final which was won by Albania’s Luiza Gega ahead of German Lea Meyer. Britain’s Aimee Pratt finished seventh.

Did Team GB win any other medals on the track?

Keely Hodgkinson finally struck gold as she cruised to victory in the 800 metres final at the European Championships.

After claiming silver at the Tokyo Olympics, Hodgkinson was runner-up again to American Athing Mu in the World Championships, by just by 0.08 seconds, before finishing second to Kenya’s Mary Moraa at the Commonwealth Games earlier this month.

There was, though, no stopping the 20-year-old in Munich on Saturday night as she pulled away over the closing 200m to win in one minute 59.04secs, ahead of Frenchwoman Renelle Lamote.

Poland’s Anna Wielgosz finished strongly to take bronze as Jemma Reekie faded, finishing fifth, with Alexandra Bell in sixth.

“I think you can tell I was very happy to come here and finally get on top of the podium,” Hodgkinson told BBC Sport.

“There is a great team around me, they have helped me all season. It has been a hard year mentally, but we made it to the end.

“Trying to get that gold definitely helped. It is just about trying to forget and move on from it. Now I can go home with three medals, I couldn’t be happier.”