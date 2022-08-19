UK athletes are bringing home the medals in Munich with Matt Hudson-Smith’s 400m gold among the highlights so far.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2022 European Championships are well underway in Munich, Germany with Great Britain already racking up a strong collection of medals.

UK athletes have picked up gold, silver and bronze across the various events with Matt Hudson-Smith’s 400m gold amongst the most prominent successes so far.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With several more events still to come, Team GB will be looking to climb up the medal table as high as they can and challenge host nation Germany for top spot.

Here is how the overall medal table currently looks:

Loading....

Where are Great Britain in the European Championships medal table?

As of Friday, August 19, Great Britain sit third in the overall medal table with 31 medals.

That number is made up of ten gold, 13 silver and eight bronze.

Matt Hudson-Smith is one athlete to have won gold for Team GB with victory in the men’s 400m while Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, Ben Proud and Joe Fraser are just some of the other athletes to have picked up the top prize in their respective sports.

Leading the table are host nation Germany with 37 medals made up of an impressive 18 gold, 14 silver and five bronze.

Italy currently sit second with 35 medals which are made up of 11 gold, 12 silver and 12 bronze.

When do the 2022 European Championships end?

The 2022 European Championships began earlier this month on August 11 and will conclude this Sunday, August 21.

It’s only the second ever edition of the event, with the first having taken place in 2018 in Berlin and Glasgow.

New sports to the 2022 edition of the Championships are beach volleyball, sport climbing, table tennis. and canoe sprint.

Not only that, but the 2022 Championships include, for the first time, a full slate of para-sport events.

Golf has not returned after featuring in the 2018 event while swimming, diving, artistic swimming do not feature and are instead being held at the same time in Rome.

European Championships schedule

Here are the remaining events taking place in Germany:

Friday 19 August:

Athletics

Beach volleyball

Canoe sprint

Cycling mountain bike

Table tennis

Saturday 20 August:

Athletics

Beach volleyball

Canoe sprint

Cycling mountain bike

Artistic gymnastics

Table tennis

Sunday 21 August:

Athletics

Beach volleyball

Canoe sprint

Cycling road

Artistic Gymnastics

Table tennis

How to watch the European Championships

The BBC will have the coverage for the European Championships once more.

BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website will show all of the action from Munich with fans able to live stream all the events.

Which sports are involved in European Championships?

Organisers have hoped that by staging the nine championships at the same time and in the same city will help them gain more exposure.

Athletics, cycling, triathlon, artistic gymnastics and rowing have all returned after the 2018 edition in Berlin and Glasgow while beach volleyball, canoe sprinting, sport climbing and table tennis are all set to make their entry into the championships.

Rowing and canoe sprinting both have para-sport events as well.