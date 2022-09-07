The Monza Grand Prix returns this weekend with Max Verstappen 98 points clear in Drivers’ Championship

The Italian Grand Prix is set to take place this weekend in what will be the third instalment of the three back-to-back races post summer break.

Max Verstappen has been dominating the track with an even mightier force than was seen pre-summer break and has now won the past four races with little change expected in the upcoming races.

Last weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix saw Verstappen win his home race for a second consecutive year, taking with him both pole position and fastest lap.

Ferrari once again lost the opportunity for valuable points due to a poor pit stop for Carlos Sainz.

It appeared the engineers did not have the correct tyres in place for the pit stop and Sainz was forced to wait an additional 12 seconds before suffering a pit lane penalty for unsafe release - he consequently finished in eighth place.

Verstappen celebrates winning Dutch Grand Prix last weekend

Charles Leclerc enjoyed a much needed podium but was unable to match the pace of his Red Bull rival to compete for a win, meanwhile a Ferrari-esque strategy from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton missed out on what could have been his first win of the year.

However, the drivers must now look forward to one of the fastest tracks on the F1 calendar.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the Italian Grand Prix...

When is the Italian Grand Prix?

The race weekend will begin on Friday 9 September 2022 and conclude with the race on Sunday 11 September 2022.

Race Schedule:

All times are BST

Friday 9 September:

Practice 1: 1pm - 2pm

Practice 2: 4pm - 5pm

Saturday 10 September:

Practice 3: 12pm - 1pm

Qualifying: 3pm - 4pm

Sunday 11 September:

RACE: 2pm - 4pm

Where is the Italian Grand Prix taking place?

The Italian Grand Prix takes place at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, located just northeast of Milan.

The track was the world’s third purpose-built race track, built in 1922 and has featured every year bar one since 1950 on the F1 calendar.

Formula 1’s fastest ever lap was set at Monza - Juan Pablo Montoya’s 260.6km/h in 2004 for Williams - and it is one of the fastest tracks of the year.

Cars are on full throttle for 80% of the lap and hit their Vmax on the circuit’s 1.1km start/finish straight.

They then drive off into the historic park section of the track, where a series of big stops in tight chicanes heavily test the breaks.

How to watch the Italian Grand Prix?

Sky Sports will have all of the action from Italy. Sky Sports Formula 1 and Sky Sports Main Event will show all the coverage from practices, qualifying and the race.

Ricciardo (centre) and Norris took the only 1-2 of the year in Monza last year

Who will win the Italian Grand Prix?

It’s hard to see past Max Verstappen, however Ferrari are heading to their home Grand Prix and will hope this momentum can give them a much needed race win.

The fast pace of the track is unlikely to suit Mercedes this year and Lewis Hamilton may well once again have to wait for his first race win of 2022.

However, in 2021, Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris gave McLaren their first 1-2 and race win since 2010.