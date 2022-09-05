Red Bull’s Max Verstappen continues 2022 dominance as Lewis Hamilton misses out on potential first race win of the year

For the second year in a row, Max Verstappen won his home Grand Prix and thus extended his lead at the top of the drivers’ championship.

In a weekend that was filled with chaos, the Dutch 24-year-old once again had unrivalled pace to win the race with a lead of 4.071 seconds, winning pole position and fastest lap as well.

Peculiar strategies from the Mercedes garage saw Lewis Hamilton finish in fourth and miss out on what could have been his first race win of 2022, while a shocking pit stop from Ferrari meant Carlos Sainz fell back down the grid ultimately finishing in eighth place.

However, out of all the madness that was seen further up the order, it was AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda who once again provided the most bizarre entertainment of race weekend by having to pull over on the tracks twice, complaining of a tyre and engine issue before he retired on lap 43.

Here is how NationalWorld have rated the drivers after another drama-fuelled weekend of racing...

Max Verstappen - 10

Pole position, fastest lap and another race win. It appears little can go wrong from the Dutch driver as he wins his home Grand Prix for the second successive year.

George Russell - 9

The British driver outmanouvered teammate Lewis Hamilton to finish second, benefitting much more from his team’s strategies the seven-time world champion. He could not quite match Red Bull’s pace but is edging ever close to his maiden F1 victory.

Charles Leclerc - 8

In the context of their recent success, Leclerc did little wrong and bagged a much needed podium place. However, he will be disappointed to have not been able to compete for the race win given his excellence in qualifying.

Lewis Hamilton - 8.5

It seemed a first 2022 race win was on the cards for Hamilton until the Safety car period and poor strategies left him on the track with medium tyres while everyone else (including his teammate) was on softs.

Sergio Perez - 6.5

A relatively unremarkable race from the Mexican who was once again unable to match any pace similar to that shown by his teammate.

Fernando Alonso - 8

Starting in 13th, the two-time world champion quickly ran his way up the grid, despite a dicy interaction with Lando Norris. He may have been helped by Carlos Sainz’ penalty but the Spaniard had yet another excellent Sunday.

Lando Norris - 7

Starting seventh, finishing seventh and remaining seventh in the drivers’ championship standings - what else can Norris get other than a seven? The McLaren driver will likely be disappointed to have finished behind an Alpine despite a consistent drive.

Carlos Sainz - 6

Sainz was plagued by yet another Ferrari disaster as he lost 12 seconds at his first pit stop. He was then penalised for an unsafe release (not his fault) before a controversial overtake under yellow flags.

Esteban Ocon - 7.5

A solid performance all round from the Frenchman who was able to make up three places from his starting grid position.

Lance Stroll - 7

10th place starting and finishing position will provide Aston Martin with a useful point as Stroll will also be credited for a strong qualifying performance.

Pierre Gasly - 6.5

Gasly’s mind appears to be wandering to a nearby garage (Alpine) which may explain why the Frenchman had such a nondescript race. 11th is not bad but the AlphaTauri driver could feasibly have got into the points.

Alex Albon - 7

A 12th place finish is far from bad when driving in a Williams. The Thai driver was not a notable feature of the weekend but he enjoyed a fairly sound race once again showing up his teammate.

Mick Schumacher - 6

The German lost early positions before enduring a frustratingly slow pit stop to finish 13th. However, a stunning performance in qualifying should not go unnoticed.

Sebastian Vettel - 6

A mistake in qualifying saw the German start in 19th from which he was always going to be on the back foot. He then was in the way of a Hamilton-Perez battle before receiving a five-second penalty for ignoring blue flags.

Kevin Magnussen - 5

Magnussen ran wide, hitting the wall on lap two, but no damage appeared to be done as he continued. He looks a long way off what he managed to achieve back in March.

Zhou Guanyu - 5.5

Zhou appeared to suffer as a result of his teammate after declaring he had no new tyres available when having to make a pit stop after Bottas’ retirement. Points then seemed even further away when he was penalised for speeding in the pit lane.

Daniel Ricciardo - 4

Another seemingly disastrous weekend for the departing McLaren driver. The Australian was lapped before the halfway mark and produced a poor display only one week after the previous one.

Nicholas Latifi - 3.5

Citing an engine problem, Latifi was almost a second down on everyone else in qualifying and this ‘race to forget’ seems to signify nothing other than the end is nigh for the Canadian.

Valtteri Bottas - 5

Engine failure saw the Finnish driver out on lap 53 but it was never going to be a particularly remarkable race for Bottas after his early exit in qualifying for a second consecutive time.

Yuki Tsunoda - 4