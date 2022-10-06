Max Verstappen could win his second Drivers’ Championship at the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend

Reigning champion Max Verstappen missed out on his first shot at holding on to his title at last weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix.

After a chaotic qualifying saw him finish prematurely and just seventh on the grid, an even more tumultuous race saw him remain in seventh and miss the chance of winning his second title.

Charles Leclerc once again failed to capitalise on what should have been a perfect opportunity to win a much needed race, as the Ferrari driver was unable to match the pace of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.

It was not just the title contenders that suffered the fate of the chaos, as seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and teammate George Russell were also embroiled in controversy which saw Hamilton come in eighth and fellow Briton Russell finish down in 14th - his first time this season out of the top five.

However, with only a few days to go before the next event, the drivers will look ahead to the upcoming opportunity and for Verstappen it’s another shot at winning the Championship with just four races remaining.

With just a few days before the Japanese Grand Prix begins, here is all you need to know about the circuit...

The Suzuka Circuit in 2019

When is the Japanese Grand Prix?

The race weekend will begin on Friday 7 October 2022 and will conclude with the race on Sunday 9 October 2022.

Schedule:

(All times are BST)

Friday 7 October:

Practice 1: 4am-5am

Practice 2: 7am-8.30am

Saturday 8 October:

Practice 3: 4am-5am

Qualifying: 7am-8am

Sunday 9 October:

RACE: 6am-8am

Where is the Japanese Grand Prix?

The Japanese Grand Prix takes place at the Suzuka Circuit in Inoc, Suzuka City. The first Grand Prix at this track was held in 1987 and has fast become on the firm favourites on the circuit.

It has not held a race since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Lewis Hamilton currently holds the lap record. It was one of the ultimate driving challenges with its’ snaking ‘S’ curves, two Degner curves and ride of 130 R.