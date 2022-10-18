2022 drivers’ championship Max Verstappen will now race in 10th year of Circuit of Americas track.

Formula 1 returns once again this weekend after Max Verstappen was crowned the 2022 champion in Japan. However, for a second year in a row, his win was not without its controversy.

The race suffered a time limit due to a two hour delay shortly after the first start and thus it was thought only half points would be awarded. But an FIA loophole meant full points were given to those who finished in the top 10 and thus a very confused 24-year-old was eventually told he had won the 2022 title.

However, Verstappen’s win was not the only controversy at the Suzuka circuit. Many of the drivers heavily criticised the race directors for allowing the cars to still be on the track while a crane entered to help move Carlos Sainz’ car in torrential rain.

AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly was one such driver to voice serious concerns after he said he was just metres away from being killed: “We lost Jules (Bianchi) eight years ago in similar conditions, with a crane on track. I don’t understand how eight years later we can see a crane on the racing line. I am extremely grateful that I am still standing. I was two metres away from passing away today, which isn’t acceptable as a racing driver.”

As the drivers prepare for the upcoming race, here’s all you need to know about the USA Grand Prix…

Verstappen celebrates winning 2022 drivers’ title in Japan

When is the USA Grand Prix?

The race weekend will begin on Friday 21 October 2022 and end with the race on Sunday 23 October 2022. Here is the race schedule with all times shown BST:

Friday 21 October:

Practice 1: 8pm - 9pm

Practice 2: 11pm - 12.30pm

Saturday 22 October:

Practice 3: 8pm - 9pm

Qualifying: 11am - 12pm

Sunday 23 October:

RACE - 8pm - 10pm

Where is the USA Grand Prix?

Soon to be one of three USA Grand Prix, the oldest one takes place at the Circuit of Americas track in Austin, Texas and was first opened in 2012. Its first year as a Formula 1 track saw Lewis Hamilton win his last McLaren race before switching to Mercedes in 2013.

The Circuit of the Americas track has replicated many turns from other circuits around the world. Turns 3 and 6 are not dissimilar from Silverstone’s high-speed run through Maggotts/Becketts or the S Curves at Suzuka while Turn 12 through to 15 mimic Hockenheim’s stadium section. The uphill run into a wide, wide first turn has also provided some excellent overtaking in the track’s 10-year life.

How to watch the USA Grand Prix

The USA Grand Prix will be available to watch on Sky Sports Formula 1 and Sky Sports Main Event. All of the action will be accessible throughout the weekend with subscriptions for Sky Sports beginning at £46/month. Additionally NowTV offers daily passes for £11/98/day.

Who will win the USA Grand Prix?

While Max Verstappen looks an obvious choice having won in 2021, Red Bull might take this time to prioritise Sergio Perez who is hopeful of beating Charles Leclerc to finishing second in the drivers’ championship.