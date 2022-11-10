Everything you need to know ahead of Brazilian Grand Prix

We are now at the penultimate race of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Both Driver and Constructors’ championship have been won by Max Verstappen and Red Bull respectively, yet there is still so much to fight for with Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez battling it out for second and Mercedes still hunting for their first race win of the year.

In Mexico, Verstappen took the win marking his 14th triumph of this season. This was also a record-breaking moment as he passed Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel’s mark of 13 race wins in a singular season. There is no doubt the 24-year-old Dutchman will hope to continue his trend as he hopes to extend his wins to potentially 16 by the end of the season.

With only two more races to go, Formula 1 will enjoy its final Sprint race of the season, adding yet another dimension of excitement for fans, while the carnival kicks off in Brazil marking the final stages of the Formula 1 season.

When is the Brazilian Grand Prix?

The race weekend will begin on Friday 11 November and conclude on Sunday 13 November. Below is the race schedule with all times shown in GMT:

Friday 11 November:

Practice 1: 3.30pm - 4.30pm

Qualifying: 7pm - 8pm

Saturday 12 November:

Practice 2: 3.30pm - 4.30pm

Sprint: 7.30pm - 8.30pm

Sunday 13 November:

RACE - 6pm - 8pm

Max Verstappen celebrates his 14th win of the season at the Mexican Grand Prix

Where is the Brazilian Grand Prix?

The Brazilian Grand Prix takes place at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo, although the track is more commonly known as Interlagos. It was first built back in 1938 although didn’t appear on the Formula 1 calendar until 1973 after Brazil’s own Emerson Fittipaldi burst onto the scene. Fittipaldi then went onto win the first two Grand Prix hosted in Brazil and Carlos Pace, another Brazilian, won the 1975 race.

Similar to many of its pre-World War Two counterparts, Interlagos features banked corners with drivers beginning their lap on a half oval feature. Drivers then go through a snaking in-field section with some challenging camber changes before they sling back up the hill and through another banked final turn.

Brazil is known for its carnival atmosphere and the Formula 1 is no different. Despite there not being a local driver to cheer on, this does not give the locals any less of a reason to celebrate.

How to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix

Sky Sports will continue to follow all of the action from Mexico this weekend with coverage being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and on their dedicated Formula 1 channel. Subscription for Sky Sports start at £46/month and viewers can stream the action through the SkyGo app. NowTV also offer daily passes for Sky Sport which starts at £11.98/day.

Who will win the Brazilian Grand Prix?

It’s hard, once again, to see past anyone but Verstappen so unless the Dutchman has an almighty crash it seems reasonable to back the current World Champion. He is also a previous winner of the Brazilian Grand Prix having won in 2019.