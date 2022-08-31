Max Verstappen will hope to win home Grand Prix after phenomenal success at Spa

After a month long break of Formula 1, the sport is now making up for it by having three races back-to-back.

The Belgian Grand Prix last weekend gave fans a dramatic return to racing with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton crashing out in the first lap and Max Verstappen coming from 14th on the grid to finishing with another race win.

Not one driver started the race where they had qualified the previous day due to various engine penalties being given out thus giving the race great excitement before any driver had begun.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz started in pole position and was doing well to hold off the 2021 champion until lap 18 but it soon became impossible for Verstappen to be controlled and he soon overtook, ultimately winning the race with a 17 second gap ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez who finished in second.

Charles Leclerc started back down the grid due to an engine penalty as well and was doing well to finish in fifth, until a late call from the Ferrari garage brought him into the pit where he then lost out on fifth place, fastest lap and received a pit-lane speeding penalty.

As the second of three back-to-back approaches, Leclerc will once again hope his strategists can improve as the gap to Max Verstappen continues to become more unreachable.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix...

When is the Dutch Grand Prix 2022?

The race weekend will begin on Friday 2 September 2022 and conclude with the race on Sunday 4 September.

Race schedule:

All times are BST

Friday 2 September:

Practice 1: 11.30am-12.30pm

Practice 2: 3pm-4pm

Saturday 3 September:

Practice 3: 11am-12pm

Qualifying: 2pm -3pm

Sunday 4 September:

RACE: 2pm-4pm

Where is the Dutch Grand Prix?

The Zandvoort circuit is located in North Holland on the coast near Haarlem. It first hosted a Grand Prix in 1952 and is one of the faster race tracks on the calendar.

The circuit endured a 35-year hiatus after 1985 but it was announced in 2019 it would return. Covid-19 then pushed back its return once more but finally Zandvoort re-entered the F1 calendar in 2021.

There is almost a rollercoaster feeling on the lap due to its’ swooping and flowing through sand dunes. Drivers have previously described Zandvoort as ‘really quick, pretty insane, and crazy’ and even after its modernisation ahead of its return to the calendar, it is still one of the more challenging tracks.

How to watch the Dutch Grand Prix?

Sky Sports Formula 1 and Main Event will have all the live coverage from Zandvoort this weekend.

Subscriptions for Sky Sports start at around £46.99/month while NowTV passes are available to purchase for £11.99/day.

Who will win the Dutch Grand Prix?

The only Dutch driver currently on the grid won the event in 2021 and after last week’s heroics, it’s hard to see how anyone else will compete with him this week.

His orange army is set to be out in full force and it is highly unlikely anyone will be able to beat the 24-year-old at his home Grand Prix.

The two Mercedes came in second and third in 2021 so if Lewis Hamilton is able to make it past the first lap this weekend, we could see the seven-time world champion return to the podium once more.

What is the weather going to be for the Dutch Grand Prix?