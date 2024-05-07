Obi Ezeh

Former National Football League (NFL) and Michigan Wolverines linebacker Obi Ezeh has died at the age of 36, according to his family.

Ezeh was perhaps best known for his time in college football. He played for the Wolverines over a course of four years, from 2007 to 2011. An effective defensive player, he was known for putting in string tackles - he mustered an impressive total of 68 tackles in 2007.

Additionally, he recorded a 40-yard dash time of 4.81 seconds, a vertical jump of 88cm and a 20-yard shuttle run time of 4.81 seconds at the April regional combine in 2011. All in all, Ezeh played 49 competitive games for the Wolverines in college football, notching up 293 tackles and three sacks in total.

He went undrafted in the 2011 NFL draft - however, he was picked up by the Washington Redskins (now the Washington Commanders) as an undrafted free agent, before being waived on August 19. Currently, the specific details surrounding Ezeh’s death are unclear - his passing was confirmed on Sunday, May 5.

His mother posted an emotional tribute to her late son on Facebook, in which she wrote: “My very own! My Obi. My #2. My heart. My father’s heart. My quiet giant! Grand child of an elephant. Journey well to your maker oo.

“Mother Mary please hold his hands for me. St. Peter open the gate for him as the celestial choirs marshal him in to Jesus. My Obinna Ezeh, you will always be in my heart my beloved son.”

