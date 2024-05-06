Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard, Darius Morris, died this week, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The former NBA player’s body was discovered on Thursday (2 May) in the Los Angeles area.

The 33-year-old had a stellar high school basketball career in Los Angeles and was a standout player at the University of Michigan. He broke the Wolverines' single-season assists record which was later broken by Trey Burke a few years later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Los Angeles Lakers NBA player Darius Morris, 33, has been found dead in Los Angeles. (Photo: Getty Images)

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was a second-round pick to the Lakers in 2011 where he played the first two seasons of his four-year career alongside late basketball legend Kobe Bryant. He was also a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, L.A. Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets. After the NBA, Morris spent several seasons playing overseas in China, Russia and France.

The former NBA player's family said in a statement to TMZ Sports on Saturday morning (4 May): "With great sadness we announce the passing of our dearly beloved son, Darius Aaron Morris. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."