Darius Morris death: Former Los Angeles Lakers NBA player found dead aged 33
Former Los Angeles Lakers guard, Darius Morris, died this week, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The former NBA player’s body was discovered on Thursday (2 May) in the Los Angeles area.
The 33-year-old had a stellar high school basketball career in Los Angeles and was a standout player at the University of Michigan. He broke the Wolverines' single-season assists record which was later broken by Trey Burke a few years later.
He was a second-round pick to the Lakers in 2011 where he played the first two seasons of his four-year career alongside late basketball legend Kobe Bryant. He was also a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, L.A. Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets. After the NBA, Morris spent several seasons playing overseas in China, Russia and France.
The former NBA player's family said in a statement to TMZ Sports on Saturday morning (4 May): "With great sadness we announce the passing of our dearly beloved son, Darius Aaron Morris. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."
Details surrounding his passing have not been revealed at this time.
