Gloucestershire's Zak O'Sullivan secures coveted seat in top Japanese sportscar series Super GT
Zak, from Withington, near Cheltenham, has joined CarGuy MKS Racing for the new Super GT season, pairing with Rikuto Kobayashi in a Ferrari 296 GT3.
The duo will compete in the series’ GT300 class and become the youngest driver pairing on the grid, with 19-year-old Toyota academy driver joining 20-year-old Zak in the #7 machine.
It is also a debut season for the team, which is joining the championship as a new entrant in 2025.
Zak will dovetail the Super GT campaign with his Super Formula rookie season with Kondo Racing, which got underway with a points finish at Suzuka last month.
He made his debut in the series at the official pre-season test at Fuji Speedway (March 29-30) before the season gets started officially at Okayama over the weekend of April 12-13.
It was a productive test, with Zak setting the fourth-best time in class in Sunday’s afternoon session, which was good enough for eighth overall.
Super GT has a long and illustrious history in Japan, running since 1993 on some of the country’s best-known circuits. Its endurance format sees races of between 250km and 300km in length, with a pitstop for refuelling and a driver change.
Zak said: “GT racing is a new and interesting direction for me to take in 2025, alongside racing in Super Formula and my sim work with Envision Racing in Formula E.
“I was lucky enough to take part in some sportscar tests over the winter and quickly found myself comfortable in this type of machinery, so it’s a move I’m relishing.
“I’ll spend the next few weeks getting up to speed with my new MKS Racing team and I’m already looking forward to the first race of the season at Okayama.”
Super GT and Super Formula are both available to watch in the UK on Motorsport TV, both live and on catch-up.
For more information on Zak, visit www.zakosullivan.com or follow him on Instagram at www.instagram.com/zak.osullivan.