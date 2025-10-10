Guillaume Di Grazia | TNT Sports

A much-loved commentator who was known as the voice of French cycling has died after being hit by a bull.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guillaume Di Grazia worked for Eurosport - now owned by TNT Sports - for 26 years.

He was attending an abrivado - an event at which bulls are herded through village streets by horse riders - in the south of France when he was hit by one of the animals. He was taken to hospital but died a couple of days later, aged 52.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guillaume Di Grazia | TNT Sports

TNT Sports has released a long tribute to him, saying he was a “unique, visionary and passionate journalist who left a lasting mark on the channel's history”.

The author, Géraldine Pons, wrote: “Freshly graduated from ESJ Paris, he joined the editorial team during the Sydney Olympics. Guillaume tried his hand at everything and quickly switched to commentary, his great passion. Football, basketball, Nordic combined, ski jumping, and above all, cycling. He quickly became one of the great voices of Eurosport.

“His enthusiasm, style and passion behind the microphone left a lasting impression on cycling fans, sometimes making him as popular as the riders on the roads of the Tour de France.

“As editor-in-chief and then editorial director, he was committed to discovering new voices and new talent, particularly female talent. Many benefited from his advice and kindness, coupled with his constant high standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Guigui, as he was nicknamed in the editorial office, was above all a colourful character, and not just because of his distinctive, odd-coloured eyes. Proud of his Montpellier roots and the south, where he was born, who in the editorial office has not heard him talk passionately about the results of his favourite club, MHSC, owned by his friend, Loulou Nicollin, or engage in heated debates?

Read More Mark Sanchez: Sports icon arrested at hospital on battery and other charges after stabbed hours before commentating on game

“Guillaume loved sport and his job. He loved life and his friends, and above all, he cherished his daughter Marine and her mother. Our thoughts are with his loved ones and all those who knew and loved him. Goodbye, Guillaume.”

Many others have paid tribute, including former cycling world champion Phillipe Gilbert.