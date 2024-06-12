Treigh Stewart playing in a trial game for St George-Illawarra Dragons against St Helens last year. Picture by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images | Mark Kolbe/Getty Images.

Rugby league side Hull FC have ditched a new signing - before he has even arrived

Hull FC have axed import Treigh Stewart before he even arrived in England.

The Betfred Super League strugglers announced Stewart’s signing last Thursday, with “immediate effect” pending a successful visa application. But on Tuesday morning the club released a statement cancelling the deal.

It said: “The club have been made aware of an incident of alleged domestic violence involving the player in Australia. Hull FC have therefore officially withdrawn their contract offer to the player and can confirm he will not be joining the club. The club takes a strong zero-tolerance policy on all forms of domestic violence. The club will make no further comment on the matter.”