Hull FC: New rugby league signing Treigh Stewart loses contract before he arrives - over domestic violence allegation
Hull FC have axed import Treigh Stewart before he even arrived in England.
The Betfred Super League strugglers announced Stewart’s signing last Thursday, with “immediate effect” pending a successful visa application. But on Tuesday morning the club released a statement cancelling the deal.
It said: “The club have been made aware of an incident of alleged domestic violence involving the player in Australia. Hull FC have therefore officially withdrawn their contract offer to the player and can confirm he will not be joining the club. The club takes a strong zero-tolerance policy on all forms of domestic violence. The club will make no further comment on the matter.”
Full-back Stewart, whose signing was announced at the same time as another Australian Jed Cartwright, had agreed an 18-month contract. He played for his previous club Brisbane Tigers against Wynnum Manly Seagulls in the second tier Queensland Cup last weekend.
