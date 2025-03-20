Tomáš Klouček was a professional ice hockey defenceman who played in the National Hockey League for the New York Rangers.

Tomáš Klouček has tragically died in a skiing accident at the age of 45. The news of Tomáš Klouček was announced by his wife Barbara Klouckova on Instagram.

Barbara Klouckova wrote on her Instagram story that “In less than five minutes, my life turned upside down and everything was different.” She also said: “All of you who were around him deserve to know. Please respect our privacy and grief we are grappling with right now.”

Tomáš Klouček, who was only 45 at the time of his death, passed away in a skiing accident in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czechia. The NHL Alumni Association released a statement about his death on X and wrote: “The NHL Alumni Association is heartbroken to learn that Tomáš Klouček has passed away at the age of 45.

“A defenceman, the New York Rangers selected Tomáš with the 131st pick in the 1998 NHL Entry Draft after three seasons with his hometown HC Slavia Praha of the Czechia U20 league. Tomáš arrived in North America in the fall of 1998 to play for the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles of the QMJHL.

“After one season with the Hartford Wolfpack, the Rangers’ AHL affiliate, Tomáš made his NHL debut on November 12, 2000, at home against the Phoenix Coyotes. On January 16, 2001, in his 15th career game, Tomas registered his first NHL goal against Philadelphia, beating fellow Czech native Roman Čechmánek late in the opening period.

“Tomáš played in the Rangers organization until partway through the 2002-03 season, when he was dealt to the Nashville Predators. One year later, he would join the Atlanta Thrashers via trade, playing 38 games for the Thrashers from 2003 to 2005.

“After 141 NHL games, Tomáš moved back to Czechia to play for HC Zlín in 2007-08. Tomáš continued his career with Barys Astana and Lev Poprad of the KHL, before returning to Czechia until the conclusion of the 2012-13 season. After winning the Slovak Extraliga championship in 2013-14, he spent the final three seasons of his career between Czechia and France, retiring in 2017.”

We send our deepest condolences to Tomáš’ friends, family, and former teammates during this incredibly difficult time.

Ice Hockey club Wildcats Epinal paid tribute to Tomáš Klouček on Facebook and wrote: “Spinal Hockey in mourning. We are saddened to learn of the passing of a former Spinal player this evening. Tomáš Klouček, defender of Epinal for 2 seasons, died following a skiing accident at the age of 45. We send our deepest condolences to his family.”