Skier Matteo Franzoso was taken by helicopter and placed in an induced coma after the crash.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Italian skier Matteo Franzoso has tragically died at 25 after a horror training crash in Chile. Flavio Roda, the FISI president, issued a statement which said: "This is a tragedy for the family and for our sport," and also said: “At this sad and painful time, I want to tell all athletes and coaches in every sport that the federation is by your side and you will find all the support you need. I ask for the utmost respect towards Matteo's family, whom we will support for as long as necessary.”

The Instagram account for the Audi FIS Ski World Cup, shared a photograph of Matteo Franzoso and said: “The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) extends its deepest condolences following the tragic loss of Matteo Franzoso. 💙

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The 25-year-old Italian skier passed away in Santiago, Chile, after a fall during training on the La Parva slope. Our thoughts are with Matteo’s family, teammates, and the entire Italian winter sports community.”

Italian skier Matteo Franzoso has died after crash in Chile. Photo: mattefranz/Instagram | mattefranz/Instagram

In response to the Instagram post, Lindsey Vonn wrote: “💔💔💔 RIP Matteo 🙏🏻,” whilst Felix Neureuther said: “🖤😔 RIP🙏.”

Matteo Franzoso, who would have celebrated his 26th birthday on Tuesday September 16. He was rushed to hospital in Santiago in Chile and placed in a medically induced coma after suffering a head injury in a collision with a fence in La Parva.

Matteo Franzoso’s death comes almost a year after Italian alpine skier Matilde Lorezi died after a serious training crash at the age of 19. The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) issued a statement at the time, which read: “The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) extends its deepest condolences following the tragic loss of Matilde Lorenzi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans have taken to Matteo Franzoso’s Instagram to pay tribute to him and one wrote: “Matteo, Almost 26 years, a lifetime to go. It's certain that you are not here anymore. The world keeps spinning, but mine stopped.

“You left too soon, and the void you leave is immense. Sleep in peace beautiful boy, the innocent and sunny soul, the pride of your parents. You'll live in my heart, forever.”

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Matilde Lorenzi, as announced by the Italian Ministry of Defense, who conveyed heartfelt condolences for the 19-year-old athlete of the Italian Army. FIS joins FISI President Flavio Roda and the entire Italian winter sports community in mourning, including coaches, athletes, teammates, the federal council, and all FISI staff.

“Matilde was tragically lost following a fall during a training session on the Grawand G1 slope in Val Senales.

“FISI is in mourning, standing by her family, friends, and everyone who cherished Matilde, honoring her memory today and always.”