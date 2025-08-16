Tributes have been paid to former IFBB Pro Craig Licker following his reported death at 57.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to reports, bodybuilding legend Craig Licker has died at 57. The Instagram page for the official IG of RX Muscle shared a tribute which read: “We're saddened to report the passing of IFBB Pro Craig Licker. Craig turned pro in 1994 at the NPC Nationals (winning the Middleweight title) and would go on to compete professionally twice in 2015. He was also a top salesman years ago for @speciesnutrition.”

Dave Palumbo went on to say that “I met Craig back in 1995 and started coaching him soon after… and ultimately that developed into a lifelong friendship. Craig had a really gifted structure and discipline for bodybuilding. If you told him to eat dirt; he’d ask you “how many oz?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He earned his IFBB Pro card during an era where very few pro cards were awarded… he dominated the super competitive middleweight class at the 1994 NPC Nationals (the year Paul DeMayo won the HW and Overall)… and struggled to place well in the pro ranks in a time before the 212 division was formed.

Bodybuilding legend Craig Licker has died at the age of 57, what was the cause of his death? Photo: troublecraig/Instagram | Photo: troublecraig/Instagram

“Craig and I both were BMW fanatics .. he had a tuned-to-the-max BMW M3 and I had an M5… we spent ludicrous amounts of money on upgrading our cars and we’d race each other and talk “car shop” all the time Craig also worked as a salesman in the New England area for Species Nutrition in 2012-13. I will miss our always interesting conversations and his great sense of humor … RIP my friend!"

In response to this tribute, one fan wrote: “Craig trained at the gym my mother owned in the 90s. World Gym in Dedham, MA. I was a young kid and he helped get me into lifting. Such a great guy.” whilst another said: “Craig was from the area in which I grew up in and reside.. I have friends that knew him quite well. They say he was a great guy. I never got a chance to meet him, but it gave Boston such a great reputation as he was one of the great bodybuilders that came from here.”

Earlier this week, another bodybuilding star Hayley McNeff died at the age of 37. An obituary for her read: “A lifelong athlete, she excelled as an accomplished equestrian, a talented board diver and skier as a youth and young adult. As an adult, she discovered a passion for bodybuilding and was the US Bodybuilding Champion during her career. She later pursued graduate studies in psychology, driven by a desire to better understand and help others.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The obituary ended with these words: “She treasured her friendships and nurtured strong, lasting relationships with those who knew her best. Hayley will be deeply missed by her parents, siblings, extended family, and friends.”

Hayley’s father Dave gave a statement to People magazine and said: “Hayley was like a beam of light in this world. She had boundless energy and was very determined to achieve whatever she set out to do,” and also revealed that “She set her sights on bodybuilding and fitness and achieved the highest success that sector offered. She loved us and we love Hayley very much, we miss her madly.”

At the time of writing, no cause of death has been revealed for bodybuilder Craig Licker.