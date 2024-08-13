Baseball star Jarren Duran is under fire. | Getty Images

A baseball star has been suspended for aiming a homophobic insult at a fan.

Boston Red Sox and Major League Baseball outfielder Jarren Duran has been suspended without pay by the Red Sox and the MLS after he was caught shouting a homophobic slur at a fan in the stands during a 10-2 defeat against the Houston Astros on Sunday.

A fan was taunting Duran from the stands while he was 0 for 2 with two strikeouts in the sixth inning, insinuating that he needed a ‘tennis racket’. In response, Duran turned to the fan from the plate, telling him to ‘shut up’ and called him a ‘f*****’.

Duran issued an apology after the incident, in which he said: “During tonight’s game, I used a truly horrific word when responding to a fan. I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed. I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization, but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ community. Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight I fell far short of that responsibility.”

The Red Sox themselves also issued a team statement, which reads: “We echo Jarren’s apology to our fans, especially to the LGBTQ community. We strive to be an organisation that welcomes all fans to Fenway Park, and we will continue to educate our employees, players, coaches and staff on the importance of inclusivity.”

Earlier in the game, before the incident took place, Duran was given the Heart and Hustle Award, which represents ‘demonstrates a passion for the game and best embodies its values, spirit, and traditions.’

Duran has played exclusively for the Red Sox over the course of his professional career, having made his debut for the team back in 2021. He has accumulated a batting average of .273 and has picked up 27 home runs since then.