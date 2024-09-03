Lauren Keen-Hawkins: Amateur jockey in 'critical care' following head injury

Lauren Keen-Hawkins suffered a serious head injury at Worcester racecourse. | Getty Images

An amateur jockey is in critical condition after a fall.

Lauren Keen-Hawkins, an amateur jockey, is in ‘critical care’ in hospital with a severe head injury after she fell from her horse in a handicap hurdle race at Worcester Racecourse on Sunday, September 1.

During the race, in which Keen-Hawkins rode six-year-old bay mare Faerie Cutlass, she fell from the horse while it attempted to clear the third-to-last hurdle - as a result, she was knocked out and taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham by ambulance after receiving swift medical attention from medics at the scene. The horse is understood to be ‘thankfully fine’ and suffered no discernible injuries, according to its trainer.

The Amateur Jockey Association issued a statement following the incident, which reads [via BBC Sport]: “It is good to know that she is receiving the best possible medical care and we are most grateful as always for the support of Dr Jerry Hill and also The Injured Jockeys Fund.

“Thanks also to Libby O'Flagherty and the medics at Worcester Racecourse for their expert attention. Please say a prayer for Lauren before you go to sleep tonight.”

The Injured Jockeys Fund also issued a statement, in which they wrote: “Amateur jockey Lauren Keen-Hawkins had a fall in the last race at Worcester racecourse on Sunday and was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

“Lauren has suffered a serious head injury and is now in critical care. Her parents and partner are with her and they kindly ask for privacy at this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, Faerie Cutlass’ trainer, Kim Bailey, said [via Racing Post]: “Lauren has been with me for six or seven years, she does all the riding work and schooling and is a really important part of our team. She's been point-to-pointing for years as well and she won at Cheltenham.”