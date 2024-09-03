Newcastle and ex-England star targeted by three Turkish clubs amid Saudi interest
The former England international, 33, has been linked with a trio of Turkish league sides amid interest from the Saudi Pro League. As already reported, Al Ittihad made an attempt to sign the defender before the Saudi transfer window closed on yesterday evening (September 2).
Now, Sky Sports News has reported that Super Lig clubs Fenerbahce, Besiktas and Eyupspor are all interested in the Newcastle ace, with all three already submitting enquiries to the Magpies. It is understood that all three clubs are currently only interested in loan deals.
Having retired from international football last week, and has two years left on his current contract. There has been plenty of interest in Trippier this year after Newcastle also turned down a £15m bid from Bayern Munich in January.
According to reports, all three Turkish clubs have offered to pay the majority of Trippier’s wages if he joins them on loan for the season. The Turkish transfer window does not close until September 13, so there is still time to get a deal over the line.
After what Eddie Howe described as a “frustrating” transfer window, it is unlikely that the Magpies would be willing to let go of Trippier.
