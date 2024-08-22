Kieran Trippier could leave Newcastle in the coming days. | Getty Images

Newcastle United ace Kieran Trippier could leave the club in the coming days.

Former Newcastle United captain Kieran Trippier has rocked the North East after it has transpired that the 33 year old wants to depart St. James’ Park in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Trippier was named on the bench for Newcastle’s opening game of the 2024/25 Premier League season, when they overcame a man deficit to defeat newly promoted Southampton by a score of 1-0. Not only was he bench, he was also not amongst the substitutes who joined the fray during the match.

Several clubs have been linked with a move for the player - the most prevalent is Everton, who are currently scouring the transfer market for a new right back. It is unclear how much Newcastle will demand for his signature - he is under contract with the Mags until the summer of 2026, meaning they have no pressure to sell him.

When asked about Trippier in a recent press conference, Everton head coach Sean Dyche said in a press conference: “He’s one of many names that has come up here. As if by magic, his name comes up when we don’t have a right back available.”

Trippier joined Newcastle in January of 2022 from Atletico Madrid. Since then, the Bury born defender has made 72 Premier League appearances for the Toon, scoring four goals along the way.

Outside of Newcastle and Madrid, Trippier has also played for Burnley, Tottenham Hotspur and Barnsley over the course of his professional career. He progressed through Manchester City’s youth academy as a youngster, but never made a senior team appearance for the Sky Blues.

Furthermore, Trippier has also become a mainstay of the England national team ever since he made his international debut for the Three Lions back in 2017. Overall, he has 54 caps to his name and has scored a single goal on the international stage.