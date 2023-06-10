The famous Le Mans 24 Hours endurance race will take place this weekend.

One of the toughest sporting events in the world, this year marks the 100th anniversary of the first time it was held. The 2023 edition is also the 91st time the race has been staged.

Teams from around the globe will be racing for one full day, pushing themselves to the very limits in a bid to be crowned winner. Fans will also be following along with the marathon event - and in the UK every single minute will be televised.

Here’s all you need to know:

When is Le Mans 24?

The race will take place between 3pm GMT (4pm local time) on Saturday and 3pm (4pm local time) on Sunday. The cars will be on the track for the full 24 hours, except for any pit stops.

Is Le Mans 24 Hours on TV in the UK?

Eurosport will be providing live coverage of the famous race in France this weekend. It will be broadcast on Eurosport 2 and every single minute will be broadcast.

Coverage will start at 2pm on Saturday and continue through to Sunday. In the US, live coverage will be provided by Motortrend and in Australia it will be on Go!

Can you live stream Le Mans 24?

