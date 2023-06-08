A thick layer of smoke has descended onto Montreal compromising air quality, as well as health and safety

The future of one of Formula One's most anticipated races is under threat as a thick layer of smog is descending on the course. The Canadian Grand Prix could be added on a growing list of outdoor events to be disrupted by forest fires raging across the Quebec region.

Media outlets have reported that local blazes have blown hazardous smoke over the greater Montreal area - where Formula One will gather at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve from Friday, 16 June to Sunday, 18 June 2023. Uncertainty over whether the event goes ahead comes just shy of a month after Imola was canceled due to major flooding.

Forest fires have drastically reduced the air quality in and around Canada, and the orange haze has been blown as far down as North Carolina and New York City in the US where 'very unhealthy' alerts have been issued. Schools have been forced to either close or cancel all outside activity, flights have been delayed or canceled, MLB games postponed, Broadway shows brought to a halt and much more.

What is the current situation in Canada and Montreal ahead of the Formula One race?

The region's fire prevention team Société de Protection des Forêts Contre le Feu had confirmed that there were a total of 152 active forest fires. It also noted that 113 were deemed out of control, as more than 10,000 people have been forced to leave their homes.

Weather agency Environment Canada has issued smog warnings and air quality warnings for many of the country's provinces, as well as dozens of US states. On Tuesday (6 June) it said: "High concentrations of fine particulate matter due to forest fires in Quebec will result in poor air quality in many areas today and tonight.

A burnt landscape caused by wildfires in Alberta Canada - Credit: Getty

"Smog especially affects asthmatic children and people with respiratory ailments or heart disease. It is therefore recommended that these individuals avoid intense physical activity outdoors until the smog warning is lifted".

Around 250 additional firefighters are expected to roll out to these communities to help with the effort in the next week. All of which have been provided by not just Canadian authorities, but the US and France.

Will the F1 Canadian Grand Prix go ahead?

It could be a matter of time when Formula One bosses decide to cancel its second grand prix in less than two months after major floods brought Imola to a grinding halt in May. The future of the Canadian Grand Prix hinges on whether or not each and every forest fire in the country can be extinguished - and there is no guarantee that this will be done by 16 June.

Bryan Ramsey, who is an expert and meteorologist from the US National Weather Service, explained: "Since the fires are raging, they’re really large, they’re probably going to continue for weeks"