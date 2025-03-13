The most famous jockey in all of racing, Frankie Dettori, has announced he is filing for bankruptcy.

In a statement, Dettori said he had been unable to resolve his financial issues with HMRC despite efforts to do so.

It comes after the Upper Tribunal court identified him as being involved in a dispute with HMRC over a tax reduction scheme last December. Dettori, 54, wanted to remain anonymous, but a reporting restriction on the case was overturned.

In the aftermath of his financial difficulties becoming public, the Italian-born jockey has now revealed he will be filing for bankruptcy.

Frankie Dettori was nominated for BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 2023. | Getty Images

Dettori said: “For the last six months, my advisors have been working with HMRC in an attempt to find a solution to my financial situation. Regretfully, I will be filing for bankruptcy.

“I am saddened and embarrassed by this outcome and would advise others to take a stronger rein over their financial matters. Bankruptcy is a major decision and its consequences will affect me for many years.”

After being named, Dettori claimed he had been “working closely” with HMRC to resolve the situation, which he blamed on poor advice from former advisers. He also said the amount owed had already been paid before his identity was revealed.