Logan Paul has transitioned from a YouTube sensation to a multifaceted entertainer, including roles as a professional boxer, WWE superstar, and entrepreneur. As of 2025, his financial portfolio reflects this diverse career path, and we’ll be looking at exactly what goes into his net worth across this article.

Logan Paul Net Worth

Logan Paul's net worth is estimated at $150 million as of 2025. This substantial wealth is the culmination of various income streams, including his successful YouTube channels, lucrative sponsorships, his podcast "Impaulsive," earnings from his beverage brand PRIME Energy Drink, and his WWE contract (via Sports Illustrated). His YouTube channel alone boasts over 23 million subscribers, contributing significantly to his earnings through ad revenue and sponsorship deals.

Logan Paul WWE Salary

In 2023, Logan Paul signed a multi-year contract with WWE. While the exact financial terms were not officially disclosed, reports suggest that his annual salary is around $5 million. This figure underscores WWE's recognition of his value as a performer and his ability to draw audiences.

Logan Paul Current Contract

Logan Paul's current contract with WWE is a three-year deal, reportedly worth approximately $15 million. His contract includes appearances at premium live events as well as weekly shows like RAW and SmackDown, which is all part of WWE's strategy to leverage his widespread popularity and notoriety.

Logan Paul Wealth and Assets

Beyond his earnings from entertainment and sports, Logan Paul has invested in various assets that contribute to his overall wealth:

Real Estate: Paul owned a 7-bedroom French-style house in Encino, Los Angeles, purchased in 2017 for $6.55 million. The property features amenities such as a wet bar, swimming pool, wine cellar, and a screening room.

Paul owned a 7-bedroom French-style house in Encino, Los Angeles, The property features amenities such as a wet bar, swimming pool, wine cellar, and a screening room. Luxury Vehicles : His car collection includes high-end models like the Mercedes-Benz G550 4×4, Polaris Slingshot, and a custom Mercedes-Benz Maverick Sprinter Van.

: His car collection includes high-end models like the Mercedes-Benz G550 4×4, Polaris Slingshot, and a custom Mercedes-Benz Maverick Sprinter Van. Collectables : Paul has invested in rare items, notably a Pokémon "Illustrator" card valued at $6 million, showing his interest in unique collectables.

: Paul has invested in rare items, notably a Pokémon "Illustrator" card valued at $6 million, showing his interest in unique collectables. Business Ventures: Co-founding PRIME Hydration with KSI, Paul has expanded his entrepreneurial footprint. The beverage brand has achieved significant success, including a sponsorship deal with UFC and the sale of its billionth bottle.