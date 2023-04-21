Fans can sign up to enter the London Marathon 2024 this Saturday ahead of the race on Sunday 23 April

This weekend will see the streets of London taken over by the TCS London Marathon as over 40,000 athletes are expected to descend on to the capital.

Famous faces such as The Crown’s Josh O’Connor and Radio presenter Chris Evans will be endeavouring to complete the 26.2 mile track but it will be Sir Mo Farah who will attract the attention of the masses after the four-time Olympic track champion confirmed that this is set to be his last.

The 40-year-old, who holds the British marathon record, said: “It won’t be my last race but London will be my last marathon. It will be quite emotional. Maybe after the race there will be tears. The support, the people coming out in London, I think that will get to me. But I will try not to think about it and run.”

While Farah will be waving the British flag in the men’s elite race, there is uncertainty as to whether Scotland’s Eilish McColgan will be able to participate due to a niggle she has picked up in her knee. The British half-marathon record holder said: “Frustratingly, over the past few days, I’ve picked up a niggle in my knee. I am waiting to see how it responds to treatment and want to give that as long as possible before I make a final decision on whether to race in Sunday’s TCS London Marathon.”

So while this year’s runners make their final preparations ahead of Sunday’s race, here is all you need to know about how to enter into next year’s event...

When does the 2024 ballot open?

The ballot will open on Saturday 22 April. The 2023 race will take place on Sunday 23 April with the mass race starting at 9.30am and the elite runner’s beginning from 8.30am. Next year’s London Marathon is scheduled to take place on Sunday 21 April 2024.

How to enter the 2024 ballot

Those wishing to enter the ballot must enter through the TCS London Marathon website. While entering the ballot is free, those who are successful will need to pay the full entry of £69.99 to secure their spots. This figure increases for international participants who must pay £120 plus a £26 carbon offset levy.

If you chose to donate to the London Marathon Foundation when you enter the ballot, you will also be entered into a second ballot, doubling your chances, and the entry fee is then also reduced from £69.99 to £49.99. If you are unsuccessful in both ballots, you still receive a winter training top.

The draw is done completely at random for the main ballot but you can also enter through the Charity entry. Each year, most of the major charities are given a set number of marathon entry places through the Golden and Silver Bond schemes. These places are given to runners who, in return, agree to raise a minimum amount of money for that charity.