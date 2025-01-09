Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

'Good Morning Britain' has been hit with over 300 Ofcom complaints over Adil Ray's comments about Luke Littler.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 50-year-old presenter has been accused by viewers of fat shaming the 17-year-old darts champion during his successful Worlds Darts Championship campaign last week.

According to The Sun newspaper, comments resulted in 311 people contacting Ofcom to voice their complaints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 'GMB', Adil said: "I have to say and this might not be very popular, I'm a little bit worried about Luke. He's 17 and he's turning into the look of a darts player."

He suggested the teenager - who has admitted to loving Swizzels Squashies sweets and kebabs - may have some unhealthy habits.

Luke Littler poses with the Sid Waddell Trophy after victory over Michael van Gerwen in the PDC World Darts Championship final at Alexandra Palace in London on Friday

He added: "He is though. If I were his mum and dad, I mean, he's sort of - look at him. He's admitted he has pizzas before a match and sits there playing computer games. I just think I'm a bit worried."

Adil's co-star Kate Garraway insisted he was "fretting", and pointed out that plenty of teenagers love pizza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “I know but he's going to get more successful and I just worry.”

Despite becoming the youngest-ever winner of the PDC World Darts Championship when he beat Michael van Gerwen, “The Nuke” insisted he will never consider himself the best in the world.

He told BBC Breakfast: "People will say I am the best at the minute but I've said I will never admit I am the best. But, maybe my performances show I am the best."

His world title win completes a year in which he has helped the sport of darts grow massively following his shock run to the 2024 final - where he was beaten by Luke Humphries - and he is aware of how transformative his success has been for the game.

He said: "It is good to see the family section full with my darts shirts. I know what I have done for the sport and [it is] good for kids to experience Alexandra Palace."