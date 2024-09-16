Lynn Paxton: Racing legend dies aged 80

Lynn Paxton has died at the age of 80. | Getty Images

Lynn Paxton has passed away at the age of 80.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Legendary racing sprint car driver and National Sprint Car Hall of Famer Lynn Paxton died at the age of 80 on the evening of Friday, September 13.

A well known figure in his home state of Pennsylvania, Paxton picked up numerous accolades during his active career. He began racing professionally in 1961, continuing all the way until 1983, when he retired from the sport at the age of 39.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His first major victory behind the wheel came in 1965, when he won the Williams Groves Speedway. He also won the competition in 1979, 1981, 1982 and 1983 - he retired after his final victory in the tournament. Furthermore, Paxton also won sprint car speedways at Port Royal, Penn National and Hagerstown. On top of all this, he also won the World of Outlaws sprint car series six times.

Following his retirement from sprint car racing, Paxton set about revamping the Latimore Valley Fairgrounds and the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing, both of which still stand to this day.

The Eastern Museum of Motor Racing (EMMR) posted a statement in the wake of Paxton’s death, which reads: “Lynn Paxton, a racing legend from Dillsburg, Pennsylvania passed away last night at the age of 80. Paxton’s Hall of Fame racing career spanned over two decades where he earned over 200 feature wins.

“Lynn’s passion for racing and dedication to the sport made him a beloved figure in the Central Pennsylvania community and beyond. As we mourn the loss of Lynn, we can take comfort in knowing that his legacy and love of racing will continue to be shared with new generations of race fans through the museum.

“Please keep Lynn’s family in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this difficult time. Arrangements are pending for a Celebration of Life ceremony to honor Lynn.”