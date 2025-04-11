Manny Pacquiao Net Worth 2025: Wealth of the Boxing Legend

The legendary Filipino boxer has a reported net worth of $220 million.

Here is everything you need to know about the net worth and wealth of boxing legend Manny Pacquiao

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manny Pacquiao, affectionately known as "PacMan" to fans, is not just a boxing icon but also a prominent figure in politics and entertainment. His journey from humble beginnings in the Philippines to global stardom is a testament to his multifaceted talents. As of 2025, Pacquiao's financial portfolio reflects his diverse career and savvy investments, and we’ll be going into what makes him so rich today.

Read More - Floyd Mayweather Net Worth 2025: Wealth of the Boxing Legend

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manny Pacquiao Net Worth

As of 2025, Manny Pacquiao's estimated net worth stands at approximately $240 million (around £190 million via CEOToday), placing him among the wealthiest boxers globally. This substantial wealth is the culmination of his illustrious boxing career, lucrative endorsements, and ventures into politics and business.​

Manny Pacquiao Salary

Throughout his boxing tenure, Pacquiao's earnings have been nothing short of remarkable. His most lucrative bout was against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2015, which generated over $400 million in revenue, with Pacquiao earning at least $125 million from the fight. In 2010, he was among the top-earning athletes, with earnings of $32 million from two fights.

Manny Pacquiao Boxing Sponsorships

Beyond the ring, Pacquiao has been a magnet for endorsements. His global appeal and clean image have attracted brands seeking association with his success. While specific sponsorship deals have varied over the years, his endorsement portfolio has significantly contributed to his overall wealth, complementing his boxing earnings.

Manny Pacquiao Wealth and Assets

Pacquiao's financial acumen extends to a diverse array of investments and assets.​

Real Estate: He owns multiple properties in the Philippines, including a luxury mansion in General Santos City.​

He owns multiple properties in the Philippines, including a luxury mansion in General Santos City.​ Business Ventures: Pacquiao has invested in various businesses, ranging from sports promotions to hospitality, further diversifying his income streams.​

Pacquiao has invested in various businesses, ranging from sports promotions to hospitality, further diversifying his income streams.​ Philanthropy: Demonstrating a commitment to giving back, he has funded housing projects for the underprivileged in the Philippines, showcasing his dedication to social causes.