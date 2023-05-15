It is still unknown who initially opened fire during the incident which left the MMA star dead

(Photo: @maurochaulet/Instagram)

According to local media reports, MMA star Mauro Chaulet has died after allegedly being shot by military police in Brazil.

Chaulet is reported to have been involved in an altercation with a military police officer in a bar in his hometown of Porto Alegre. The dispute, which occurred last week, turned violent. The website of Radio Guaiba says the fighter died from a bullet wound, while a female companion was also shot but survived.

The incident happened at the Auma Bar in the Floresta neighbourhood in the northern part of Porto Alegre around midnight. According to reports from various sources, Chaulet's female acquaintance initially got into a fight with another woman who was travelling with the off-duty police officer.

Radio Guaiba, citing the incident report, said the officer was shot in the crotch during the altercation with Chaulet. Who initially opened fire during the incident is still unknown. Chaulet was reportedly shot in the back, and the woman beside him was struck twice in the stomach.

The 34-year-old is then alleged to have attempted to flee the scene in his Mercedes-Benz C 250, during which he reportedly fired at a pursuing garrison who was responding after being informed of the situation by regulars at the bar. Chaulet is alleged to have collided with a Fiat Palio shortly after that.

Due to the seriousness of his wounds, the fighter passed away at the scene. The officer involved and the woman Chaulet was with were both sent to Hospital de Pronto Socorro with serious injuries, but are now each reported to be in a stable condition.

Team Goat Management represented Chaulet, a veteran of MMA promotions including LFA, CFFC, CES, and Jungle Fight. A TGM statement read: "Unfortunately, today we lost another great person, victim of the brutal violence in Brazil that is repeated every day. You were special and will never be forgotten for us!!! RIP @maurochaulet"

His professional MMA record stood at 13 wins and nine losses. Chaulet's three most recent battles all resulted in defeat, and took place in May 2022 for the Cage Fury Fighting Championships.

Generally, Brazilian law restricts gun ownership to individuals who meet specific requirements. The law also establishes limitations on the types of firearms allowed for civilian use.

Brazilian law also allows individuals to use force, including firearms, if there is a reasonable and imminent threat to their lives or physical integrity. The use of force must be proportional to the threat faced, and there is an obligation to retreat if possible.

Brazil has faced significant challenges related to gun violence and crime rates in certain areas. Porto Alegre, the capital city of the state of Rio Grande do Sul, has experienced high levels of violence in the past, including gun-related incidents.