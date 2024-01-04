With Wrestle Kingdom 18 in the bag and the conclusions of several storylines, New Year Dash is New Japan Pro Wrestling’s glimpse into what to expect in 2024

Could new champions Tetsuya Naito (left), Dave Finlay (centre) or former WWE star Nic Nemeth (right) make an appearance at New Year Dash 2024? (Credit: NJPW)

It would be a happy ending though as, while still recovering at ringside, SANADA reentered the ring to take care of EVIL and Dick Togo, leaving Naito to utter his LIJ roll call for one of the biggest pops of the evening.

Interestingly, Wrestle Kingdom saw all the titles being defended change hands, with Tama Tonga winning the NEVER Openweight Championship despite later announcing in a post-match interview he would be leaving the company. There were plenty of surprises also, with former WWE superstar Nic Nemeth (formerly Dolph Ziggler) making his way to the VIP area with his brother Ryan Nemeth to watch the IWGP/NJPW Open Weight Tag Team match against BISHAMON and the team of Hikuleo and El Phantasmo; though it would be the goading from new IWGP Global Champion Dave Finlay after his victory that saw the pair come to blows. Is this an indication that the former Ziggler will become a full-time member of the NJPW roster?

The Wrestle Kingdom fun doesn’t stop though, with their smaller event New Year Dash taking place tomorrow at the Sumida City General Gymnasium; though nowhere near as big as Wrestle Kingdom, New Year Dash is just as important an event - NationalWorld explains why you should be checking out NJPW’s first event post-Wrestling Kingdom.

What is NJPW’s New Year Dash?

New Year Dash is a follow-up to Wrestle Kingdom, almost similar to the first WWE Monday Night Raw after Wrestlemania, and is known for its surprises, story developments, and unexpected appearances. The event often features the fallout from the matches at Wrestle Kingdom and sets the stage for new storylines and feuds in the coming year. It's an opportunity for NJPW to shake up the roster, introduce new angles, and keep fans engaged as they begin a new wrestling season.

Why has New Japan not announced many matches yet for New Year Dash?

The decision not to announce matches in advance for New Year's Dash is a deliberate strategy by New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) to create an element of surprise and unpredictability. By keeping the match lineup a secret, NJPW aims to generate excitement and anticipation among fans. This approach ensures that fans attending or watching the event live do not know what to expect, leading to genuine reactions and surprises.

The element of surprise is a crucial aspect of New Year Dash, as NJPW often uses the event to kick off new storylines, introduce unexpected angles, and set the stage for the coming year's narrative. By keeping the matches undisclosed until the event itself, NJPW can maximize the impact of any surprises, debuts, or changes in the wrestling landscape, enhancing the overall viewing experience for the audience.

Having said that, there is one match confirmed for New Japan’s New Year’s Dash; a four-way match for the KOPW Title between the final four in the NJPW Ranbo that opened Wrestle Kingdom - Great-O-Khan vs. YOH vs. Taiji Ishimori vs. Toru Yano.

Is NJPW New Year Dash an important event on the wrestling calendar?

Very important as it looks to set up several storylines heading into the new year for the company; if Wrestle Kingdom was the season finale for NJPW, then New Year’s Dash would serve as the season opener like a television series would have. Many high-profile moments have occurred during New Year’s Dash, including the big heel stable Bullet Club twice ousting their leader in a mutiny, and is an early indication of who would be the first to challenge for the IWGP Championships.

Where can I stream NJPW New Year Dash in the United Kingdom?