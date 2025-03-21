Poster for Matchroom Boxing's Brown vs Reznicek | Matchroom Boxing

Pat Brown and Vladimir Reznicek are set to collide on Friday, March 28th 2025 in a major bout for Matchroom Boxing, and fight fans will be wanting to see the event in full on live stream and television. Matchroom cards are usually available as part of a DAZN subscription or as a PPV from the provider, and we’ll be going through how you can access the fight card from Planet Ice Altrincham.

How to watch Brown vs Reznicek

As noted, a lot of Matchroom Boxing events can be watched via the DAZN streaming platform, and that is the case again here with this fight card. Unlike some bigger cards like the upcoming KSI vs Dillon Danis bout, Brown vs Reznicek will be available as part of the standard DAZN subscription.

There are a few different ways that you can access the live and on-demand events from DAZN’s subscription, which you can purchase on a monthly rolling subscription at £24.99 per month or you can buy an annual pass that comes out to £14.99 per month (billed annually at £179.88)​.

UK DAZN Subscription Options in 2025​

Monthly Rolling Subscription: £24.99 per month​

Annual Subscription: £14.99 per month (billed annually at £179.88)​

Getting the KSI vs Dillon Danis Fight for Free

If you’re already looking to watch the Pat Brown vs Vladimir Reznicek fight card, then it’s worth knowing about this extra fantastic offer from DAZN for the aforementioned KSI vs Dillon Danis fight.

If you buy a yearly subscription to DAZN then you can not only get KSI vs Dillon Danis for free instead of the £19.99 PPV price, but you also get the following benefits:

Enjoy £120 in annual savings with your subscription vs. Monthly Flex plan.

185 + fights a year from the best promoters including Matchroom, Golden Boy, Queensberry, Misfits, PFL, BKFC and more.

Ringside insight from boxing greats and celebrity watchalongs.

Exclusive documentaries, fight replays and classics from the archive.