General sale for PDC World Darts Championship will begin this week - but what is the exact date?

The best darts players in the world will be returning to Alexandra Palace this December.

The PDC World Darts Championship 2023/2024 will run throughout Christmas and the New Year. Fans across the nation, from those who make the yearly pilgrimage or first timers, will be trying to get their hands on tickets for this year's edition.

A round-by-round break down of prices has been confirmed for the full tournament - including the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.

But when will tickets go on general sale? Here's all you need to know:

When are tickets available on general sale?

The tickets for the tournament go on staggered sale from Monday, 31 July. But fans who are hoping to get hands on general sale will have to wait until Wednesday, 2 August to be in with a chance.

The first priority window is exclusively for PDCTV Annual Members and that is available from 31 July. Fans who do not have a PDCTV Annual Membership were able to register for free through the Priority Registration Form and will get access to tickets from 12pm (noon) on Tuesday, 1 August.

Any remaining tickets will go on general sale on 2 August.

What time is the general sale?

The general sale will start at 12pm on Wednesday, 2 August.

Where can you buy tickets?