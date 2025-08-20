Ronnie O’Sullivan has withdrawn from the Wuhan Open just days after his dramatic Saudi Arabia Masters final defeat.

The 49-year-old, who has already missed several tournaments this year for medical reasons, was scheduled to face Allan Taylor on Sunday.

He will now be replaced by Germany’s Umut Dikme, confirmed the World Snooker Tour.

O’Sullivan lost 10-9 in Jeddah after a stunning comeback from 7-2 down, collecting £200,000 as runner-up plus over £180,000 in bonuses.

He also made history in the semi-final, becoming the first player ever to record two competitive 147s in a single session.

The seven-time world champion’s withdrawal sparks questions over his availability for next month’s British Open, set to take place in his hometown of Brentwood between September 11 and 21.

In the Saudi Arabia Masters final, O’Sullivan was beaten by Neil Robertson.